Alec Baldwin has no plans to trade his acting career for a chance to compete on “Dancing With the Stars,” even after watching his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, take on the ballroom challenge.

Baldwin Said It’s a No on ‘DWTS’

The actor, 68, was asked whether he would ever consider joining the ABC competition while attending the New York City premiere of “Unbearable Christmas” on Nov. 18. Although Baldwin admitted that he finds the show entertaining, he made it clear that stepping onto the dance floor as a contestant is not something he wants to do.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Baldwin described the series as “very entertaining,” but also called it “a little strange.”

As for whether he would ever compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, his answer was definitive.

“Never in 10,000 years,” he said.

“No, never,” he insisted.

Baldwin’s comments come after Hilaria, 42, experienced the competition firsthand during season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2025. She partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, 43, but their run came to an end during Disney Night. The pair finished in 11th place.

Before the season began, Hilaria told the outlet that her husband had encouraged her to join the show long before she was officially cast. She also said he was excited to see her take on the opportunity.

“He’s been wanting me to do this show for a very long time, and he has been very supportive, and he’s very happy for this,” she said at the season 34 premiere. “I’ve supported him through a lot, and I think he’s excited to do this.”

Hilaria Was on the Show

Alec proved to be one of Hilaria’s biggest supporters throughout her time in the ballroom. He attended her rehearsals and was also spotted cheering her on from the studio audience during live episodes.

At the season premiere, the actor made no secret of how impressed he was with his wife’s dedication.

“I’m very proud,” he told the outlet.

“She’s a hard worker,” he added.

Their children also showed up to support Hilaria as she navigated the demanding competition. During one live taping, Hilaria and Savchenko found themselves at risk of elimination, making for an emotional experience for the family.

Hilaria later recalled how her children reacted to seeing her in that position. Their emotions nearly brought her to tears, too.

“My kids came up to me, and they said that they almost cried that I was standing there, so it’s like, ‘Let’s not do that again,’ because it’ll make me cry,” she told PEOPLE about the taping. “And it will make them cry, and then we’ll all be sad.”

Although Hilaria’s time on the show was shorter than she may have hoped, she had her husband’s support throughout the experience.

Alec, meanwhile, appears perfectly content cheering from the sidelines rather than learning choreography and competing against other celebrities. His latest comments suggest that while he enjoyed watching his wife take on the challenge, fans shouldn’t expect to see him following her onto the “Dancing With the Stars” dance floor anytime soon.