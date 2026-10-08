‘The Traitors’ Maura Higgins Reveals Secret Code She Used While Filming

Maura Higgins found a creative way to communicate with her manager while filming “The Traitors,” even with producers listening to her phone calls.

During an appearance on Alix Earle‘s YouTube series “Get Real With Me,” Higgins revealed that she and her manager developed a secret code to communicate whether she was a Faithful or a Traitor.

The reality star explained that contestants had limited access to their phones during production, making outside communication particularly challenging.

Although Higgins ultimately competed as a Faithful, she admitted that she had hoped to receive a different role when filming began.

Her behind-the-scenes revelation offered fans another glimpse into the unusual experience of competing on the Peacock reality series.

Maura Higgins Explains Her Secret ‘Traitors’ Phone Code

During their conversation, Earle asked Higgins whether contestants really had to surrender their phones while filming.

Higgins confirmed that participants did not have regular phone access but could make approximately one call each week.

When Earle asked whom she contacted, Higgins revealed that she called her manager.

However, the conversation came with an important restriction.

According to Higgins, producers remained in the room and listened to contestants’ calls, preventing her from openly revealing her role in the competition.

To work around that limitation, Higgins and her manager established a coded reference to a Netflix series.

“If I mention this series on Netflix, then that means I’m a Traitor,” Higgins explained.

If she avoided mentioning the series, her manager would know she was a Faithful.

Higgins said she never brought up the agreed-upon show. When her manager mentioned it instead, Higgins responded that she had not watched it.

The exchange allowed her manager to understand her role without Higgins directly announcing it.

Earle reacted with surprise to the creative arrangement, which Higgins recalled while discussing the show’s filming conditions.

Peacock Maura Higgins in “The Traitors” Season 4, Episode 10: “Do You Know the Enemy?”

Higgins Admits She Wanted a Different Role on ‘The Traitors’

Despite competing as a Faithful, Higgins told Earle she initially wanted producers to select her as a Traitor.

“I was so upset,” Higgins said when Earle asked how she felt about receiving the Faithful role.

The reality star explained that her interest in true crime contributed to her excitement about potentially playing the game’s deceptive role.

However, she acknowledged that becoming a Traitor might have changed her behavior in unexpected ways.

Higgins wondered whether she would have performed well or overcompensated while trying to avoid suspicion.

She also explained that identifying Traitors proved considerably more difficult during filming than it appeared on television.

Viewers know the Traitors’ identities, while contestants must interpret conversations and behavior without that information.

Higgins noted that editing can also make certain interactions appear more revealing to audiences than they felt in person.

The conversation eventually turned to the show’s memorable ending, which Higgins recalled as an emotional experience.

She revealed that she had been so confident about winning that she asked a producer not to tell her mother beforehand because she wanted to share the news herself.

Although the outcome disappointed her, Higgins acknowledged that the dramatic conclusion made compelling television.

Her reflections showed how the competition challenged her expectations while giving her memorable stories to share long after filming ended.