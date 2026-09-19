‘Traitors: New Blood’ Coach Kim Reveals Why She Thinks She Was Murdered First

“Traitors: New Blood” contestant Kim, known as Coach K, did not get much time inside the castle. However, she has some theories about why the Traitors made her their first murder victim.

Following her Episode 1 exit, Kim joined Pooya to discuss her short-lived game. She talked about the first impressions she believes contributed to Joe and Tamika identifying her as an early threat.

Kim entered the competition hoping to balance her naturally outgoing personality with a game. She did not want to immediately reveal how strategic she could be.

That included keeping one major detail about her real life from the other contestants.

NBC THE TRAITORS — “Leap of Faith” Episode 411 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Coach Kim Hid Her Career as a Lawyer

Kim decided against telling the cast that she works as a lawyer, instead presenting herself primarily through her coaching background.

She explained that she did not want her profession to immediately make the other contestants view her as someone who could analyze arguments. Furthermore, she did not want to become dangerous during roundtables.

However, Kim questioned whether hiding that information ultimately mattered.

During her conversation with Pooya, she considered whether her confident personality and presence may have stood out regardless of what profession she shared.

Even her clothing became part of the discussion. Kim arrived wearing a three-piece suit. This prompted her and Pooya to consider whether her polished first impression contributed to the perception that she was intimidating.

Kim Believes Her Energy Made Her a Threat

Kim also reflected on a quality that benefits her outside the castle. However, it may have worked against her on “The Traitors.”

As a coach, she naturally tries to rally and inspire people around her.

That ability could have made her someone capable of bringing Faithfuls together later in the competition. Therefore, it gave the Traitors a potential reason to remove her before she could gain influence.

Kim did not describe herself as entering the game with an overly aggressive strategy. Instead, she attempted to socialize and establish genuine connections without making her gameplay too obvious.

Coach Kim Had Early Suspicions About Joe

Despite becoming the first murder victim, Kim had already begun forming impressions of the other contestants.

Joe caught her attention because of how friendly he appeared early in the game. Kim acknowledged that his approach raised some initial questions for her before she learned he was one of the Traitors.

She also established early bonds with players including Tamika, one of the very people secretly responsible for deciding her fate.

Kim’s quick exit ultimately demonstrates one of the challenges of “Traitors: New Blood.” During the opening hours, there is little concrete information available. As a result, players have to make decisions based largely on personalities, conversations and first impressions.

For Kim, the qualities she normally considers strengths include confidence, leadership and an ability to energize others. These may have made her appear dangerous much earlier than she anticipated.

Although Coach K became the season’s first murder victim, her read on Joe suggests she had already started paying attention to the right people. Kim’s experience also shows how quickly strong social presence can become dangerous when Traitors have limited information for their first murder.