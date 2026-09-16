Boston Rob Shows Major Support for Former ‘Traitors’ Co-Star

Boston Rob Mariano is throwing his support behind one of his former “The Traitors” co-stars as she trades the Scottish castle for the ballroom.

The reality TV veteran made it clear he is firmly on Ciara Miller’s side as the “Summer House” star competes on “Dancing With the Stars,” sharing a throwback from their time together on the Peacock competition series and urging his followers to vote for her.

Boston Rob Is Rallying Behind Ciara Miller on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Mariano took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and Miller dressed in coordinating red-and-black looks during their stint on “The Traitors.” Rather than simply wishing his former co-star luck, the “Survivor” legend turned his post into a full-fledged call for support.

“LFG!!! 🔥💃🪩,” Mariano wrote.

“We are all rooting and voting @ciaramiller___ #TeamCiara @dancingwiththestars”

Bravo by Betches later reshared Mariano’s post to its Instagram Stories, putting another spotlight on the unexpected Traitors reunion.

The show of support comes after Mariano and Miller competed together on Season 3 of “The Traitors.” The two entered Alan Cumming’s castle as part of a cast packed with reality TV heavyweights, athletes and familiar faces from across the entertainment world.

Their paths in the game were very different, but Mariano’s latest post shows that at least one relationship from the castle has carried well beyond filming.

Now Miller is facing an entirely different kind of competition.

Instead of trying to determine who is a Faithful and who is a Traitor, the Bravo star is taking on live performances, judges’ scores and viewer votes on “Dancing With the Stars.” And Mariano is doing his part to make sure his own audience knows exactly who he wants to see stick around.

Ciara Miller Has a Familiar Face in Her Corner

Mariano knows a thing or two about high-pressure reality competition.

Long before arriving on “The Traitors,” he became one of the most recognizable competitors in “Survivor” history. His public endorsement carries a little extra weight because it comes from someone who understands how important viewer support can be once a reality competition leaves the contestants’ fate in the hands of an audience.

For Miller, “Dancing With the Stars” also marks another major step outside the world in which Bravo viewers know her best.

She joined “Summer House” in Season 5 and has since become a fixture on the series, while also appearing on “Winter House” before making the jump to “The Traitors.” The Peacock series introduced her to a much broader mix of reality personalities, including Mariano.

His latest post is a reminder that the bonds formed in Scotland did not necessarily disappear when the game ended.

And Mariano did not leave much room for doubt about where his allegiance lies this time around. There are no secret votes, roundtable banishments or questions about whether Miller can trust him.

When it comes to “Dancing With the Stars,” Boston Rob is officially Team Ciara.