‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Joe Is Winning Over Parvati Shallow With His Surprising Strategy

Joe is making an impression on “The Traitors: New Blood,” and former contestant Parvati Shallow is taking notice.

During an episode of “One Mo Review,” Shallow joined Monét X Change to discuss Episode 5 of the reality competition series, including Joe’s approach to building relationships inside the castle.

Although the episode featured another dramatic roundtable and an unusual murder challenge, Shallow was particularly interested in how Joe supported fellow Traitor Katie during an emotional moment.

The former “Survivor” winner suggested that Joe’s ability to balance strategy with encouragement could become one of his biggest advantages.

Parvati Shallow Praises Joe’s Supportive ‘Traitors’ Strategy

During their recap, Shallow and Monét discussed a scene in which Katie became emotional about her responsibilities as a Traitor.

Rather than leaving her to manage those feelings alone, Joe offered advice and reassurance.

“You got to remember this is a game,” Joe told Katie, according to the hosts’ discussion of the episode.

Shallow appreciated the interaction, pointing out that Joe appeared to be helping Katie navigate the emotional demands of the competition.

“He’s coaching her. He’s giving her emotional support,” she observed.

Shallow suggested that Joe’s encouragement could also strengthen their relationship as teammates.

By making Katie feel supported, Joe may be building the trust needed to navigate future decisions inside the castle.

The hosts also recalled his previous interactions with Michael, noting that his ability to connect with different players could help him remain influential.

NBC THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD — “A New Dawn Is Rising” Episode 501 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/NBC)

‘The Traitors’ Parvati Shallow Explains Why Trust Matters

Shallow brought her own experience as a Traitor into the discussion, explaining that the role can become more emotionally demanding than viewers might expect.

She recalled competing while navigating significant changes in her personal life, including a divorce and the process of writing her memoir.

According to Shallow, maintaining friendships while secretly working against other contestants created an additional challenge.

She recognized similar emotions in Katie, who appeared increasingly uncomfortable with the deception required of her role.

Shallow expressed sympathy for the younger contestant and suggested that struggling with the game’s emotional demands can reflect genuine concern for others.

Her observations offered viewers a different perspective on the competition, highlighting the personal connections that develop alongside strategic decisions.

Joe’s Relationships Could Shape His ‘New Blood’ Future

Despite praising Joe’s interpersonal approach, Shallow and Monét also examined his participation in the episode’s murder-in-plain-sight challenge.

The Traitors were tasked with eliminating another contestant by getting someone to catch a cursed apple.

Joe attempted to pass the apple to Morgan, but she did not catch it, complicating the plan.

The hosts questioned some of his decisions during the challenge while acknowledging his broader ability to connect with other players.

Shallow believed those relationships could become particularly important as the number of contestants decreases.

For now, Joe’s combination of encouragement, social awareness and willingness to take action has given the hosts plenty to discuss.

His next challenge will be balancing those strengths with the careful decision-making required to remain in the game.