‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Victor Earns Praise From Monét X Change and Parvati Shallow for His Detective Skills

Victor is becoming one of the most entertaining players on “The Traitors: New Blood,” and Monét X Change and Parvati Shallow believe his instincts deserve more recognition.

During an episode of Monét’s YouTube series “One Mo Review,” the two reality television personalities discussed Episode 6 and Victor’s growing ability to identify suspicious behavior inside the castle.

Although Victor has struggled to convince his fellow contestants, Monét and Shallow praised his observations and the unexpected role he has taken in the competition.

Monét X Change and Parvati Shallow Praise Victor’s Gameplay

Victor’s investigation into the mysterious poisoned apple became a major talking point during the discussion.

After Niyyah’s murder, Victor continued examining the circumstances surrounding the apple and questioned whether Joe and Tamika were involved.

His suspicions were particularly interesting because viewers already knew that Joe and Tamika were Traitors.

“He’s right,” Shallow said as the hosts discussed Victor’s investigation.

Monét admitted that Victor’s detective skills surprised her, especially considering how other contestants have responded to his theories.

Shallow also praised Victor’s ability to gather information, even when his approach appeared unconventional.

“Victor is solid gold casting because he actually is smart,” she said.

The hosts highlighted a moment when Victor attempted to listen to a conversation involving Joe, Tamika and Michael in the library.

Although his efforts drew amused reactions from other players, Shallow believed his strategy had merit.

NBC Michael Foote, Kriste Lewis, Ben McDonnell, Wyatt Gillespie, Niyyah Bilal Hayes, Mark Zgoda, Morgan Cook, Katie Fites, Victor Vollbrechthausen, Arisa Thomas, Clyde Moser, Abby Lee, Abbey Benjamin, Shane Beatty, Logan Smith, Tomica Adams, Sherry Kuehl, and Jay Vinnedge in “The Traitors: New Blood” Season 5, Episode 3: “The Traitors Are Watching”

Why Victor’s Social Credibility Matters on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’

Monét and Shallow explained that Victor’s biggest obstacle might not be his ability to identify Traitors but his ability to persuade others.

Despite correctly questioning Joe and Tamika, Victor has struggled to build enough trust for his theories to influence the group.

Meanwhile, Joe has established strong relationships that help him navigate suspicion.

The hosts pointed to Abby sharing Victor’s concerns directly with Joe as evidence of the trust Joe has developed.

“I think people really trust Joe a lot in the castle,” Shallow said.

Their discussion highlighted an important part of the competition: Successful detective work means little without the social connections needed to convince fellow contestants.

Victor’s situation offers an example of how strategy and relationships can produce very different results.

Victor’s Future Becomes a Major Question After Michael’s Banishment

Episode 6 ended with Michael receiving the most votes at the roundtable and leaving the competition.

Monét and Shallow praised Michael’s farewell speech, expressing appreciation for how he handled his departure.

However, Victor remained central to their predictions about the next episode.

Both hosts expressed hope that he would continue competing, especially because his unpredictable approach has added humor and excitement to the season.

“He’s making it so fun,” Monét said.

Shallow agreed that Victor has become an important personality in the castle, even as his investigation potentially places him at greater risk.

With Victor continuing to question the Traitors and Joe maintaining strong social connections, the competition presents an interesting test of two different approaches to gameplay.

For Monét and Shallow, Victor’s combination of sharp instincts and entertaining moments makes him a contestant worth watching.