Britney Haynes Reveals Why She Would Return to ‘The Traitors’ but Hesitates on ‘Big Brother’

Britney Haynes is open to another reality television competition, but the “Big Brother” veteran has one important condition when considering her next appearance.

During the most recent episode of “Where’s My Spin-Off?,” Haynes explained why she would happily return to “The Traitors” while remaining hesitant about competing on another full-length season of “Big Brother.”

Speaking with co-host Corinne Kaplan, Haynes discussed how filming schedules affect her family life and why shorter competitions have become more appealing.

Although she still enjoys competing, Haynes said spending extended periods away from her children presents a significant challenge.

Britney Haynes Says She Would Return to ‘The Traitors’

When a listener asked whether she would consider competing on a potential all-star season of “The Traitors,” Haynes responded enthusiastically.

“Yeah, I would. I would,” she said.

Haynes described her previous experience filming the Peacock competition as relatively manageable compared with her time on “Big Brother.”

“It was a very pleasant little 30-day film,” she explained.

She added that “The Traitors” requires considerably less time away from home than “Big Brother,” which typically involves a much longer commitment.

For Haynes, the difference makes a potential return to the castle particularly attractive.

Her comments also highlighted the growing opportunities for established reality television personalities to participate in different competition formats without committing to several months of filming.

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Why Another ‘Big Brother’ Season Would Be Difficult

Haynes did not completely rule out returning to the CBS competition that helped establish her reality television career.

However, she explained that the traditional filming schedule would be difficult to accommodate.

“I would do ‘Big Brother’ if they came up with like a condensed format for it,” she said.

A full 90-day season, she added, would not fit comfortably into her current family responsibilities.

Haynes spoke candidly about how much she misses her children when filming away from home.

She explained that she struggles with lengthy separations, particularly while her children are growing up.

“I always say 30 days is kind of my max,” she admitted.

Haynes also reflected on her experience filming “The Amazing Race,” explaining that being away from her children when they were younger was especially challenging.

Although she found “The Traitors” somewhat easier, she acknowledged that even shorter filming schedules can be emotionally demanding.

‘Where’s My Spin-Off?’ Hosts Discuss Reality TV Opportunities

The conversation also turned to Kaplan’s interest in joining another reality competition.

Kaplan revealed that she previously participated in the casting process for “House of Villains” but ultimately did not secure a spot.

She said producers had contacted her about the opportunity, and she would still welcome a chance to appear on the series.

Kaplan praised the show’s entertaining format and described its filming conditions as appealing.

Meanwhile, Haynes’ comments made clear that her enthusiasm for reality television remains strong, even as her priorities have evolved.

For now, a shorter competition like “The Traitors” appears to offer the balance she wants between returning to television and spending time with her family.