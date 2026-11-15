‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Star Victor Impresses Monét X Change and Parvati Shallow With His Latest Strategy

Victor is becoming one of the most interesting players to watch on “The Traitors: New Blood,” and his latest moves have caught the attention of two former contestants.

Monét X Change and Parvati Shallow discussed Victor’s growing influence in the castle while reviewing Episodes 8 and 9 on their YouTube series, “One Mo Review,” released November 10.

Although the hosts have different opinions about his personality, they agree that Victor has made some impressive decisions as a Faithful.

His ability to identify suspicious players and protect himself has become an important part of the competition.

Victor’s Strategy Pays Off During the Round Table

Victor faced elimination after fellow contestant Shane received the Power of the Pardon.

Despite previously voting against Victor, Shane changed his mind after hearing his argument and allowed him to remain in the game.

Shallow appreciated Shane’s willingness to reconsider his decision, while X Change acknowledged Victor’s ability to persuade other players.

“I think he’s charming. He’s a charming fellow,” X Change said.

Victor continued making his case against Tamika, who was eventually banished after receiving the most votes.

Her elimination marked a major moment for the Faithfuls, who had struggled to identify a Traitor.

The hosts credited Victor’s persistence with helping move the game forward, even as they questioned some of his methods.

NBC Michael Foote, Kriste Lewis, Ben McDonnell, Wyatt Gillespie, Niyyah Bilal Hayes, Mark Zgoda, Morgan Cook, Katie Fites, Victor Vollbrechthausen, Arisa Thomas, Clyde Moser, Abby Lee, Abbey Benjamin, Shane Beatty, Logan Smith, Tomica Adams, Sherry Kuehl, and Jay Vinnedge in “The Traitors: New Blood” Season 5, Episode 3: “The Traitors Are Watching”

Monét X Change and Parvati Shallow Recognize Victor’s Gameplay

While X Change admitted that Victor’s outspoken personality could be overwhelming, Shallow found his openness refreshing.

She pointed out that being vocal in the castle can be risky, especially when the Traitors are looking for their next target.

However, Victor has continued sharing his suspicions rather than keeping them to himself.

Both hosts also recognized how his influence has changed since the beginning of the competition.

Victor initially struggled to gain support, but his successful suspicions have encouraged more contestants to listen to him.

“He’s playing a very good faithful game,” X Change said.

Shallow agreed with that assessment, noting how surprising his progress has been considering his earlier position in the castle.

Victor Makes Another Smart Move With a Hidden Shield

Victor’s strategy took another turn during the cabin challenge in Episode 9.

He discovered a shield that could protect him from murder and decided not to tell the other contestants.

The decision impressed both hosts, who believed keeping the shield secret gave him an advantage.

“Don’t let anyone know you have it,” Shallow said while discussing his decision.

X Change also supported the move, explaining that Victor needed protection because of how openly he had been targeting suspected Traitors.

The hosts were especially interested in how his secret might affect the next elimination.

They also considered whether Victor could eventually receive an invitation to become a Traitor himself, although that remains their prediction rather than a confirmed development.

For now, Victor’s willingness to speak up and make unexpected decisions has made him a player worth watching as the competition continues.