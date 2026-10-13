‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Sherry Reveals She Wanted to Play as a Traitor

Sherry may have competed as a Faithful on “The Traitors: New Blood,” but she entered the castle hoping to play a very different role.

Following her Episode 5 elimination, Sherry joined host Pooya on “Rob Has a Podcast” to discuss her experience, including her desire to become one of the show’s secret Traitors.

The eliminated contestant described herself as a Traitor at heart and reflected on the strategic opportunities she imagined having in the role.

She also discussed how her daughter encouraged her to apply, her relationships inside the castle and the advice she offered the remaining Faithfuls before leaving.

Sherry Explains Why She Wanted to Become a Traitor

During her exit interview, Sherry revealed that she had hoped to receive the opportunity to play as a Traitor rather than a Faithful.

The role appealed to her because of its unique strategic possibilities and the chance to participate in the secret decisions shaping the game.

She also joked about wanting to spend time in the Traitors’ turret and interact with host Alan Cumming.

Although she never received that opportunity, Sherry embraced the experience of competing as a Faithful.

Her comments suggested that she enjoyed the strategic and theatrical elements of the competition, even when the game did not unfold as she initially imagined.

Sherry also shared that her daughter played an important role in encouraging her to pursue the opportunity.

The experience ultimately allowed her to participate in a show she found exciting while testing her instincts against the other contestants.

NBC THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD — “A New Dawn Is Rising” Episode 501 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/NBC)

Sherry Reflects on Her Castle Relationships and Strategy

Sherry also opened up about the relationships that shaped her time in the competition.

She identified Shane as her closest connection inside the castle, explaining how their bond influenced her experience.

As the oldest contestant, Sherry recognized that she brought a different perspective to a group filled with distinct personalities.

She described herself as an extroverted introvert, offering insight into how she approached the social demands of the game.

Her strategy also involved closely examining other players’ behavior.

During the interview, Sherry explained why she focused on Jay as a potential target and developed suspicions about Joe.

She believed Joe’s popularity within the group deserved closer attention, particularly because strong social relationships can influence how contestants interpret suspicious behavior.

However, her theories did not prevent the other Faithfuls from voting to eliminate her.

Sherry Shares What She Wishes the Faithfuls Would Change

Sherry’s elimination did not stop her from offering advice to the contestants who remained.

During her departure, she challenged the Faithfuls to reconsider their approach and make more thoughtful decisions at future roundtables.

Speaking with Pooya, she expanded on that message and discussed the pressures contestants face when making accusations in front of the group.

She also reflected on gender dynamics and the importance of evaluating players fairly rather than allowing social influence to determine every vote.

Looking back, Sherry considered whether a more cautious approach might have helped her remain in the castle longer.

Nevertheless, she remained enthusiastic about the experience and the strategic possibilities she had hoped to explore.

Her interview offered viewers another perspective on the challenges of playing as a Faithful while revealing that her original ambition had been to join the very group she was trying to identify.