Alan Cumming is taking fans back to 1999. And let’s be real, this is exactly the kind of throwback photo that deserves a little extra attention. The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set of one of his movies, and he wasn’t alone. Joining him in the photograph are Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Matthew Rhys, giving fans three familiar faces to look back on.

Cumming shared the picture on Instagram, revealing that it was taken while filming “Titus” in Rome. Yep, it’s been quite a few years since these actors worked together on the Shakespeare adaptation, and fans had plenty to say about seeing them all in one place again.

From compliments about the cast to some hilarious observations about their appearances back then, the comments were filled with enthusiasm.

Alan Cumming Shares ‘Titus’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo From 1999

Cumming’s Instagram caption explained exactly where the photograph came from, explaining that himself, Rhys Meyers, and Rhys were “on the set of Titus, Rome 1999.”

He also made sure to credit Alessia Bulgari for taking the picture and Eleonora Baldwin “for unearthing” the long-lost memory.

Honestly, it’s a pretty great find for fans of the movie, especially considering how many familiar faces were part of the production. Released in 1999, “Titus” is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus,” directed by Julie Taymor. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins as Titus Andronicus and Jessica Lange as Tamora.

The movie has maintained a following over the years, earning an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Yep, there are still plenty of people who appreciate this particular Shakespeare adaptation, and the Instagram comments made that pretty clear.

One fan on Instagram remembered just how much the movie left an impression, writing:

“That interpretation of Titus was incredible. It really moved me. It’s been more than twenty years since I saw it, and I can still picture scenes it my mind.”

Another couldn’t help noticing some very recognizable ’90s fashion:

“Oh my – the ‘90’s curtains… 😍 Not a dry seat in the hoose!! 😂😂”

And one person had a rather unexpected observation about the photograph:

“At first glance I thought Jonathan Rhys Meyers had a mermaid tail”

Let’s be real, sometimes the best part of a celebrity throwback is seeing what fans notice first.

Fans Want Alan Cumming, Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Matthew Rhys to Recreate the Photo

Getty Alan Cumming at the premieres of “Deep Blue Sea” in 1999

Of course, the comments weren’t just about the actors’ appearances. Several fans used the opportunity to celebrate “Titus” and its impressive cast, while others shared their own memories of watching the movie.

One viewer pointed out just how many talented performers were involved:

“Titus is actually one of my favourite movies (I own it and the score on DVD/CD, haha), and I wish more people knew the cast was absolutely stacked!”

Another had a fun realization about Matthew Rhys’ earlier career:

“Okay I need to go back and watch Titus, because I didnt know I knew Matthew Rhys before The Americans!”

It seems like the photograph also gave some viewers a new reason to revisit the 1999 film. And honestly, who could blame them?

One fan even had a request for Cumming and his former costars:

“OK, cuties turn into future hotties! Gonna need a recreation of this photo current day.”

That’s certainly an idea worth considering! Another viewer shared their appreciation for Cumming’s performance, writing:

“I always tell people this is my favorite role of yours. This movie is pure art and horror and I love it so much.❤️”

Others were equally enthusiastic about the actors’ younger appearances:

“OMG hotness abounds! And a blonde Matthew Rhys?! It’s too much!! 🔥👏”

Actress Carla Gugino also joined the conversation, commenting:

“This is amazing 😍”

Clearly, the throwback was a hit, and it seems like fans wouldn’t mind seeing more memories from the set.

Alan Cumming Has More Projects Coming in 2027

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While fans are enjoying this look back at one of Cumming’s earlier movies, the actor certainly hasn’t slowed down. He’s currently hosting the American version of “The Traitors,” which is preparing to return for Season 5 on Peacock on January 14, 2027, per Peacock.

Cumming also hosts “The Traitors: New Blood,” the civilian-focused version of the competition. Following its first season finale on November 19, NBC officially renewed the series for Season 2, with Cumming returning as host in 2027.

Movie fans have another reason to look forward to seeing him on screen. , in Marvel‘s “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026.

According to his IMDb, he’s also returning as Sandy Frink in the upcoming “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” sequel, which is expected to debut in 2027.

So, yep, there’s plenty more to look forward to from Alan Cumming. But let’s be real, seeing him reunite with familiar faces from a 1999 movie set is a pretty fun reminder of just how many memorable projects he’s been part of. And if fans get their wish for a present-day recreation of that photograph, that’s one more reason to keep an eye on his Instagram.