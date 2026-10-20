‘Traitors’ Account Shares Remaining ‘New Blood’ Air Dates, But One Fan Spots a Concerning Pattern

“The Traitors” is doing things a little differently this season. And honestly, fans have had a lot of thoughts. Based on the original Dutch series “De Verraders,” the US version has welcomed civilian players into the game for the very first time, giving viewers a break from the usual celebrity-heavy cast. Yep, this season has brought a fresh dynamic to the competition, and fans are already discussing what it could mean for the outcome.

On Saturday, October 17, 2026, the official “The Traitors” Instagram account shared the remaining air dates for the current “New Blood” season. However, one fan’s comment about the players still standing caught attention for a pretty interesting reason. With three Traitors still in the game and only five episodes left on the schedule, could the Faithful be facing an uphill battle?

Let’s break down the remaining schedule, the fan’s theory, and what the eliminations, so far, reveal about the players’ chances.

NBC “The Traitors: New Blood” Season 5, Episode 6 Round Table

According to NBC’s official description of “The Traitors”, the competition is a “nail-biting psychological adventure [that] sees contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.”

Of course, completing missions is only part of the challenge. As NBC explains, “hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game.”

The stakes are pretty straightforward: “at the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the Traitors take it all.”

Yep, that makes every banishment and murder count, especially as the cast gets smaller.

The official “The Traitors” Instagram account shared the remaining schedule on October 17, giving fans a better idea of when they’ll see the mystery unfold. The episodes are scheduled to air at 8:00pm ET on NBC on the following dates:

Episode 7: October 22

Episode 8: October 29

Episode 9: November 2

Episode 10: November 12

Episodes 11 & 12 (Two-Part Finale): November 19

With the finale scheduled for November 19, viewers have five remaining installments on the calendar, including the two-episode finale. And let’s be real, that’s not a lot of time for the Faithful to figure out who’s lying to their faces.

One ‘Traitors’ Fan Spots a Concerning Pattern

NBC Michael Foote, Kriste Lewis, Ben McDonnell, Wyatt Gillespie, Niyyah Bilal Hayes, Mark Zgoda, Morgan Cook, Katie Fites, Victor Vollbrechthausen, Arisa Thomas, Clyde Moser, Abby Lee, Abbey Benjamin, Shane Beatty, Logan Smith, Tomica Adams, Sherry Kuehl, and Jay Vinnedge in “The Traitors: New Blood” Season 5, Episode 3: “The Traitors Are Watching”

The schedule wasn’t the only thing getting fans talking. One comment in particular stood out because it raised a question about the remaining players’ chances of winning. The fan wrote:

“Only 5 episodes left but all 3 traitors are standing, statistically (plus from the track record of faithfuls this season) they have a higher probability of winning 🤔”

Honestly, it’s a fair point. The game began with 22 players, and eight contestants have now left the competition. Four were murdered by the Traitors, while the Faithfuls have banished four players of their own.

Here’s a look at the departures through Episode 6:

The numbers make for an interesting situation. The three remaining Traitors are Tomica Adams, Joe Vanella, and Katie Fites. Meanwhile, the Faithfuls have repeatedly struggled to identify the people secretly working against them.

It seems like the Traitors have a real opportunity to make it to the end together, especially if they can continue to avoid suspicion at the Roundtable. However, the Faithfuls still have time to turn things around, and one correct accusation could change the entire game.

After all, a numbers advantage doesn’t guarantee a win when deception is the name of the game.

Fans Have Plenty to Say About ‘The Traitors: New Blood’

NBC Abbey Benjamin and Kriste Lewis in “The Traitors: New Blood” Season 5, Episode 2: “I’m a Sweaty Boy”

The discussion wasn’t limited to the remaining players. Fans also shared their thoughts about the season’s format, episode length, and weekly release schedule.

“Once a week is just not enough for me — never has been, never will be! 😂😭💔”

“Please air a full episode!! Leaving it on a ‘cliff hanger’ every week is so annoying!! We don’t need that to make us watch next week. It just makes us frustrated!”

“This season needed longer episodes. I wanted to know more about the newbie contestants.”

“Please extend to 90-minute episodes next season.”

Of course, not everyone was offering criticism. One enthusiastic viewer summed up their feelings simply:

“I LOVE this season! I think it’s so great!!!”

It seems like the civilian format has given fans plenty to discuss, from the contestants’ strategies to how much time viewers get to spend with them each week. Let’s be real, a season that inspires theories about the numbers, requests for longer episodes, and enthusiastic praise has certainly given its audience something to talk about.

With five remaining episodes on the schedule and all three Traitors still standing, the next few weeks could be especially interesting. The Faithfuls need to start connecting the dots, while Tomica, Joe, and Katie must keep their cover intact.

Will the Faithfuls figure out who’s deceiving them before the finale, or could the Traitors take the prize? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

“The Traitors: New Blood” airs Thursdays at 8:00pm ET on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.