“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is coming to an end. All season long, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik were largely considered underdogs. Now, they’ve earned their place in the season finale.

Ahead of the season finale on Tuesday night, many fans are curious about the pro dancers vying for first place. Just how many Mirrorball trophies has Jan Ravnik won during his time on DWTS?

Jan Ravnik Performed on the Eras Tour With Taylor Swift

Jan Ravnik was born on May 13, 1995, in Slovenia. He began dancing at six years old and went on to compete across Europe. The dancer eventually moved to the United States in 2018, where he now lives in Los Angeles.

During the course of his career as a professional dancer, the 31-year-old has performed with many popular artists. But Jan is perhaps best known for accompanying Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour from March 2023 through December 2024. He was also part of the concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

From there, Jan Ravnik joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” in season 34. He partnered with reality star Jen Affleck. They finished in 9th place. Conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson went on to win the Mirrorball trophy that year.

Though he isn’t quite as technically trained as some of the other DWTS pros, viewers strongly believe that Jan has earned his place in the ballroom. Season 35 is only his second season and he’s already taken his celebrity partner to the finale.

Since season 35 marks Ravnik’s second season with the show, he hasn’t won a Mirrorball trophy yet. However, everyone loves a good underdog story. Many DWTS viewers would love to see Tatyana and Jan come in first place this year.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Slovenian Dancer

Since joining “Dancing With the Stars,” Jan Ravnik has become quite popular for his sarcastic personality, facial expressions, and his infamous “DTM” list. In interviews, he’s talked about keeping a mental list of people who anger or annoy him, so he will add them to the “Dead to Me” list.

However, Jan is also capable of crafting brilliant choreography. During the course of season 35, the judges have continuously praised his work on the dance floor. Many fans were particularly taken with the way he showcased Tatyana Ali and created a story through movement during their Disney Night routine.

In the season finale, Tatyana and Jan will perform three routines. For the judges’ choice dance, they will perform the Salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by Hugel and Solto. After that, they will perform an instant dance on the spot. In the freestyle, viewers will see their one-of-a-kind performance to a medley of “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik take the floor when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 concludes on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC. Tune in and see who takes home the Mirrorball trophy this year.