When Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson were sent home during Week 3 of DWTS, viewer reaction was both immediate and emotional.

Fans felt their partnership still had plenty of story left to tell, making the goodbye sting even more for longtime supporters who had grown attached to their chemistry and journey. Now, the pro dancer and the musician are giving fans a reason to smile again on the ballroom floor, with a new Instagram post that causing lots of chatter.

DWTS Fan-Favorites Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson Take the Ballroom Floor One Last Time

In an Instagram post dated November 22, Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson shared a reunion video as they rehearsed for their last dance together. The duo were seen in a DWTS rehearsal room two nights before the season finale.

Stewart said, “All right you guys.” Hanson replied, “This is the last rehearsal.”

The pro dancer added, “This is the last rehearsal, oh my gosh.”

Hanson continued, “We appreciate everybody. This was such an amazing journey.”

“We are really grateful for you. And all the love,” Stewart added.

Fans were thrilled to see their favorite duo back together for one last ballroom run. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“Please don’t let it be your last collaboration! You two are just magical together!” exclaimed one follower.

A second fan wrote, “It’s a CRIME, we didn’t get more of you two during the season!! Enjoy your last dance!!!”

“What could’ve been! I’m gonna soak in every second of this team during the finale. So proud of you both!!” wrote a third social media follower.

A fourth Instagram fan penned, “I’m so glad you two were partnered together in the first place. But really wish we got to see you shine so much longer.”

This is The Second Collaboration For The Pair Since Their DWTS Elimination

On November 20, 2026, Taylor Hanson and DWTS pro Britt Stewart teamed up in a black-and-white music video for Hansons’ debut solo single, “Criminal.” The video was shared in a joint Instagram post.

Seeing Stewart dance alongside Hanson brought a wave of nostalgia right back to viewers who wished their ballroom run had lasted longer. For fans who felt robbed of seeing more from the pair, the creative crossover hit right in the sweet spot.

Music videos allow choreography to breathe in a completely different way than a timed competition routine, letting emotion, rhythm, and storytelling take center stage without judges’ paddles or elimination pressure. Seeing Stewart interpret Hanson’s lyrics helped bring the song to life.

Even though their competitive run ended earlier than fans hoped, watching Stewart and Hanson share the stage again feels like a full-circle payoff. It may not come with Mirrorball scores, yet for supporters still mourning their exit, seeing them dance together one more time is more than enough.

DWTS airs its season finale on Tuesday, November 24 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.