Robert Irwin is already looking ahead to the next winner of the “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball Trophy.

Nearly a year after claiming the coveted prize himself, the wildlife conservationist is sharing his prediction for this season’s champion. Irwin, who won the competition alongside professional dancer Witney Carson, recently attended the show’s premiere and was impressed by the remaining contestants.

Irwin Is Speaking Out on Who He Wants to Win

Speaking with Extra, the former champion admitted that choosing a potential winner wasn’t easy because so many celebrities have delivered memorable performances throughout the season.

“I was sitting there at the premiere just going, ‘Literally any of these people could win,’” Irwin recalled.

However, one partnership has particularly caught his attention. Irwin revealed that he’s been cheering for Carson and her celebrity partner, Guillermo Rodriguez, even though the pair didn’t make it to the final stages of the competition.

“Obviously, my No. 1 was and still is [Witney Carson’s partner] Guillermo [Rodriguez]. Witney and Guillermo, it was their competition. They absolutely owned the floor, they’re incredible.”

Irwin also praised Carson for continuing to compete while pregnant, admitting he was impressed watching his former dance partner take on the challenge.

He said he was “in awe” of her performances and believes the partnership accomplished something special, even without taking home the Mirrorball Trophy. In his eyes, Carson and Rodriguez still earned a major victory by winning over viewers.

“They won America’s heart,” he said.

Who Does He Want to Take the Mirrorball Trophy

When it came to predicting Tuesday’s finale, however, Irwin had another contestant in mind.

The five remaining couples heading into the final competition are Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

Irwin pointed to Frech as a particularly strong contender, praising both his dancing and the larger message he brings to the ballroom.

“I look at Ezra Frech, I look at the story that he represents, I mean that is a frontrunner in every aspect,” Irwin said. “Not just in his amazing prowess on the floor, he’s an incredible dancer, but he just represents a message. And when you go into Dancing With The Stars representing something bigger than yourself, you’ve already won.”

Frech and Karagach have earned the second-highest average judges’ scores throughout the season, trailing Glenn and Pashkov by just one point. A victory would also make Frech the first amputee to win the competition.

Still, Irwin wasn’t ready to count out the other finalists. He singled out Glenn as another impressive competitor and made it clear that he is also rooting for Ali.

Although Frech may be the contestant Irwin is watching most closely, he believes the remaining couples all have a legitimate shot at the title.

“It’s anyone’s game,” he concluded.

With the finale approaching, fans will soon find out whether Irwin’s prediction comes true and which celebrity will join the show’s list of Mirrorball champions.