A longtime “Dancing With the Stars” professional is speaking out about the show’s voting system after another surprising elimination left fans questioning the competition.

Sharna Burgess, who returned to the ABC series for Season 35 after a five-year hiatus, recently criticized viewers for allegedly using their votes to eliminate contestants they don’t want to see win rather than supporting their favorite couples.

The professional dancer shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story on Friday, November 20, after actor Harry Shum Jr. and his partner, Jenna Johnson, were eliminated during the show’s November 17 semifinals.

When a fan asked whether she was surprised by their departure, Burgess admitted she had anticipated another shocking result.

“Sadly no, I felt it was going to be another shock elimination,” she wrote, according to E! News. “Not because they deserved it but simply because the online discourse is so wild that [it] was pretty clear who fans were ‘voting off’ and how they have felt about dance experience contestants.”

Voting Rules

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Burgess went on to criticize the way viewers are currently able to cast their votes, suggesting the system has given fans an opportunity to influence eliminations in a way that goes against the show’s intended purpose.

“[It’s] so disappointing to see our voting system is now being used by viewers to vote people off instead of voting for your favorite,” she continued.

The dancer also suggested bringing back a previous voting format that would require viewers to distribute a limited number of votes among the competing couples.

“I say we go back to y’all only having 10 votes total and you have to figure out how to dish them out,” she wrote.

Under the current system, viewers can cast up to 10 votes per couple through online voting and another 10 through text messages, giving each couple the potential to receive 20 votes from an individual viewer.

Burgess concluded her message by suggesting the current format has made it easier for fans to manipulate the competition.

“This voting ppl off thing is so insanely negative and not what we are built on, and it’s seemingly given fans the chance to manipulate the show. JMO,” she wrote.

Harry Shum Jr. Eliminated

The controversy comes after Shum Jr. and Johnson were sent home despite earning perfect scores from the judges for both of their semifinal performances.

The “Glee” actor’s elimination marked the second consecutive week in which a contestant with significant dance experience was sent home despite consistently strong performances.

The previous week, actress Jenna Dewan and her professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy — who is married to Johnson — were eliminated from the competition. Dewan, who previously worked as a backup dancer for artists including Janet Jackson and Christina Aguilera, had also been among the season’s top-scoring contestants.

Shum Jr. addressed the online conversation following his departure, telling E! News that he felt at peace with the outcome.

“I oddly feel at ease. I don’t feel sad — it’s really weird,” he said. “I kind of felt like we accomplished everything we wanted to.”