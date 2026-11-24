During the course of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have quickly become fan favorites.

Tomorrow night, the pair will perform their final dances of the season. Daniella always crafts impeccable choreography and has a knack for pulling off memorable freestyles. This year, fans are very much looking forward to what she puts together for Ezra Frech.

One night before the finale, fans are curious about the pros competing. How many Mirrorball trophies has Daniella Karagach won?

Daniella Karagach Frequently Gets to the Finale

Since Daniella Karagach made her debut as a DWTS pro in season 29, she’s been part of the season finale several times.

During her debut season, she and her partner, Nelly, reached the finale and finished in third place. During Daniella’s second year in season 30, she partnered with NBA star Iman Shumpert. That was the year they performed their legendary Halloween dance, which fans still discuss today.

Basketball players tend not to go very far in the competition, but Daniella Karagach turned Shumpert into a Mirrorball champion. They won season 30 together, securing her very first Mirrorball trophy.

Though season 30 marks Daniella Karagach’s only win so far, that certainly wasn’t her last time in the season finale. She and singer Jason Mraz were the runners-up in season 32. In season 34, Daniella and influencer Dylan Efron performed in the finale, finishing in fourth place.

After seeing her spectacular performances with Ezra Frech, many viewers believe this will be the year Daniella Karagach wins her second Mirrorball trophy.

Though Ezra is missing a leg, he’s never let it stop him from pursuing his passions. The 21-year-old is a strong advocate for the disabled community. He always encourages others in his community to get creative and adaptive. Sometimes having a disability just means needing slightly different accommodations.

During the competition, Ezra and Daniella have been open about the challenges they’ve faced during rehearsals. Many routines require knee action, which proves challenging for the Paralympic athlete. So, they adjust and find a way to make it work for Ezra.

The Pair Are Ready to Perform in the Finale

In the season finale, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach will perform a total of three routines. For the judges’ choice dance, they will perform a Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo. After that, they will participate in the instant dance challenge. For the freestyle, fans can expect to see the pair perform to Linkin Park’s “Numb.”

Daniella is married to her fellow DWTS pro, Pasha Pashkov, who is also competing in this year’s finale. The couple last faced off against each other during the season 32 finale. Daniella and Jason Mraz were the runners-up, while Pasha and Ariana Madix came in third.

No matter who wins this year, many fans believe that the Mirrorball trophy will end up in the Pashkov house.

See Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach compete for the Mirrorball trophy when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 wraps up. The finale begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC.