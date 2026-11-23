A source close to “Dancing with the Stars” has hinted that Shirley Ballas could return to the ballroom judging panel next season.

Speaking to The Sun, the source hinted that the panel on the dance competition could be shaken up in season 36. Ballas made quite an impact when she made a one-episode appearance on season 35’s Halloween special.

So will Ballas join current judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli?

‘DWTS’ Sources Say Show Loved Controversial Judge

Disney ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” stars Shirley Ballas and Mark Ballas.

Shirley Ballas ruffled feathers when she joined the judging panel for a one-off stint in season 35 during the Halloween special of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Brit, whose son Mark appears as a pro on the show, faced backlash after giving couples harsh criticism and low scores.

Ballas stunned the ballroom by giving a 4 to both Julia Stiles and Tatyana Ali, while fellow judges Hough, Inaba, and Tonioli scored those same dances 7s and 8s.

“Shirley came in at Halloween, and really shook up the show with fresh energy and tough marking,” the source told The Sun, adding that they were impressed with Shirley’s performance on the spinoff show, “DWTS: The Next Pro” over the summer.

When asked about her tough judging on “Dancing With The Stars “DWTS”, Shirley defended herself on “Good Morning America“, pointing out: “[I’ve been] on Strictly Come Dancing for 10 years in Great Britain, and I always believe whatever’s in my heart I have to put forward, and there’s always a place for somebody to grow.”

“If you’re giving out 10s every week, where are they gonna grow to?” she questioned. “So, I like to give [the celebrities] hope, and to also give them a good understanding about the level, to my experienced eye, that’s where they’re at.”

The Queen of Latin admitted, “I’m not very good at doing fluff. It’s very straight down the line for me.”

Shirley Will Likely Return To ‘The Next Pro’

Disney

The source claimed Ballas “was also very well liked on “The Next Pro”, which prompted excitement from the top, too,” they added.

They also revealed she is likely returning for the second season of “DWTS: The Next Pro,” a competition spinoff where dancers compete for a chance to become a pro on the main “Dancing with the Stars” series.

“”The Next Pro” is also ready for Season 2. So it is all there to play for Shirley,” the insider source added to The Sun.

Will Shirley Ballas Return As A Guest Judge Or Take A Full Time Role?

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Shirley Ballas.

Shirley Ballas is currently a full-time judge on the British counterpart of “Dancing with the Stars” called “Strictly Come Dancing.” The two competition shows air at the same time, although one airs midweek and the other on Saturday night.

Bruno Tonioli and the late Len Goodman judged both the British and American versions, so realistically, Ballas could do both.

Shirley has made it very clear that she has no plans to leave England, telling Chris Evans on the “Breakfast Show“, “I am not moving to the United States, although my son and my grandson are there… He has made it through to the final, I was up all night so if I look a little dark under the eyes.”

She also admitted that she prefers the more “organized” nature of the long-running BBC show, which started in 2004.

“I feel like our show is very organized and actually for a Saturday night it’s quite calm. For me everybody seems to know what they’re doing and over there it was a bit manic for me, maybe because I didn’t know the system,” she told the radio host.