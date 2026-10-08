Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Her ‘Work Husband’ on Instagram

Carrie Ann Inaba has shared plenty of iconic television moments over her decades in show business, but her latest Instagram post shines a spotlight on a DWTS relationship fans don’t always get to see.

Taking to social media with a heartfelt tribute, the former “In Living Color” Fly Girl officially revealed her long-time “work husband,” and fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse. Celebrating years of shared laughs, chaotic live broadcasts, and unwavering support, Inaba proved that the real magic often happens off-camera when you have the perfect partner by your side.

Who is Carrie Ann Inaba’s ‘Work Husband?’

Off-camera chemistry is what keeps long-running television shows alive, and Inaba isn’t shy about celebrating hers. Before diving into her heartfelt caption, the veteran judge dropped a series of backstage moments. She honored the one person on set who holds a truly special title in her everyday work life.

Bruno Tonioli, Inaba’s fellow judge for 35 seasons of DWTS, has the esteemed honor of being named her work spouse. She shared details of their longtime bond in an Instagram video clip.

Inaba wrote, “20 years and still matching our outfits.” A video overlay read, “Just me and my work husband.”

The clip featured Mariah Carey singing her 1997 hit “My All.” The pair were seen leaving their trailers and walking into the studio together, where they have sat side-by-side since 2005.

Their coordinated outfits are just a hilarious side effect of two people who have spent a good part of their television careers working side-by-side. Fans immediately flooded the comments to celebrate the duo. They prove that after all these years, their unbreakable behind-the-scenes friendship remains a fan-favorite staple of the franchise.

Fans Reacted to The Big Reveal

DWTS Disney/Eric McCandless

In the comments section of Carrie Ann Inaba’s post, fans weighed in on her long friendship with fellow judge Bruno Tonioli.

Viewers who have watched the duo’s electric dynamic unfold since season one couldn’t get enough of the sweet, behind-the-scenes tribute. The comment section quickly turned into a love letter to the pair, with longtime followers gushing over their unshakeable bond and decades of iconic live-TV chemistry.

“You are a great judge on DWTS! All of the judges are great. I still miss Len Goodman!” declared one follower.

A second fan wrote, “Please never leave this show, you two.”

“The Toniolis look lovely!!” added a third Instagram user, acting as if the twosome were actually married.

A fourth viewer concluded, “Seeing the two of you together always warms my heart. You really are the ultimate example of what happens when talent meets true friendship.”

Having sat together at the judges’ table since day one, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli share a TV history that few co-stars ever match. Through shifting panels, new hosts, and over twenty years of mirrorball trophies, their playful dynamic has remained the anchor of the show. Inaba’s sweet post is a testament to that rare connection and a reminder that after decades of sharing the spotlight, their friendship off-camera remains as solid as ever.