Ciara Miller is opening up about one of the biggest challenges she faced during her time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Although her journey in the ballroom was cut short, the “Summer House” star revealed that competing on the ABC dance competition series meant facing one of her personal fears.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at Raising Cane’s Paddock Club suite at the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 21, Miller reflected on her experience performing in front of millions of viewers.

Disney The ballroom turns up the star power as the 12 remaining couples take on “Mariah Carey Night,” with the celebrities and their pro partners dancing to the iconic songs from the legendary singer-songwriter.

“I have stage fright. I have severe stage fright,” the 30-year-old reality TV personality admitted before joking, “But that’s OK because I’m medicated.”

“But to be able to conquer something that is very intimidating that you’re not good at and display that for millions of people to see, I’m proud of myself,” she told the outlet.

Taking a deep breath, Miller added, “I did it. It’s done.”

Ciara Miller Reflects on Her Early ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination

Miller and her professional dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, were among the 16 couples competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy when season 35 premiered in September.

According to TODAY, Miller and fellow reality TV star Maura Higgins were among the first celebrity contestants announced months before the official cast reveal.

Before joining the dance competition, Miller appeared on season 3 of “The Traitors” and spent the summer co-hosting “Love Island USA: Aftersun.”

During her four weeks in the ballroom, Miller performed several dance styles with Armstrong, including the foxtrot, tango and cha-cha.

The pair was ultimately sent home during the Oct. 6 episode after earning 21 out of 30 points for their jazz routine to Mariah Carey’s “Emotions.”

Miller got emotional while discussing her elimination during the Oct. 8 episode of the official “Dancing With the Stars” companion podcast. Despite her struggles with anxiety, the former ICU nurse enjoyed learning something new each week and was disappointed that her experience ended sooner than she had hoped.

“I hate that it’s cut short, and [I’m] just bummed,” she admitted, per Us Weekly.

Ciara Miller Opens Up About Her Bond With Brandon Armstrong

While Miller’s time on the show was brief, she developed a meaningful friendship with Armstrong throughout the competition.

The Bravo star credited her dance partner for being patient with her as she navigated her anxiety while learning the routines. She explained that Armstrong never made her feel bad about her struggles and gave her the space she needed while offering encouragement and advice.

Miller also described their friendship as a healing experience following some of her previous experiences with men.

The reality star previously dated her “Summer House” castmate West Wilson. Following their 2023 split, Wilson became romantically involved with Miller’s former friend and fellow castmate Amanda Batula in February 2026.

For Miller, having someone she could depend on throughout her time in the ballroom meant more than just learning how to dance.

“Even though it’s been a short process, to have someone be reliable and present and cheering you on, it’s hard to, like, put into words,” Miller said of Armstrong during the podcast. “I feel like it was everything I needed right on time.”

Meanwhile, season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars” is coming to a close, with Tatyana Ali, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins and Connor Wood competing alongside their respective dance partners for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The special three-hour season finale airs live on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the episode available to stream the following day on Hulu.