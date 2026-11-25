When the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 cast list came out, many felt delighted to see actress Tatyana Ali included. Like fellow finalist Connor Wood, Ali generally hovered near the middle of the pack or the bottom of the leaderboard. However, she’s also shown dramatic improvement.

The season 35 finale also marks pro dancer Jan Ravnik’s first time competing in the final episode. After finishing in 9th place in season 34 with reality star Jen Affleck, fans were delighted to see him reach the season 35 finale.

Now that season 35 has come to an end, fans are eager to learn more about Jan and Tatyana’s final performances. Did they manage to pull off a victory?

Tatyana Ali Brought So Much Heart & Love to the Ballroom

Though Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik never managed to reach the top of the leaderboard, they had plenty of fans voting for them each week. Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans loved seeing her reunite with her “Fresh Prince” co-star and onscreen brother, Alfonso Ribeiro.

In fact, he joined her on the dance floor during her “Dedication Night” routine, honoring the late James Avery. He played their father on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and inspired them to pursue the arts.

While speaking with EntertainmentNow, Alfonso Ribeiro revealed he immediately said “yes” when Tatyana asked him to join her on the floor.

“He played an incredible role. It was an automatic, ‘absolutely yes,’” he told us. “To be able to share that stage with Tatyana was beautiful. Jan did a great job of choreographing a beautiful routine and allowing me to feel part of the creative process.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Crowns a New Champion

During her journey on “Dancing With the Stars,” Tatyana Ali has been so encouraging and warm to her fellow contestants. On top of that, she even showcased her incredible singing abilities by recording her own vocals for select routines.

Now that the season has wrapped up, there is a new Mirrorball champion. The final placements for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale are as follows:

Mirrorball champions: Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Runners-up: Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Third place: Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Fourth place: Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Fifth place: Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Now that the season has concluded, many of the professional dancers are going on tour. Jan Ravnik won’t be among them, but viewers are still gearing up for a spectacular show.

“That’s not in my stars,” Ravnik told Us Weekly, earlier in the season, citing his wildly busy schedule. But like Rylee Arnold and Sharna Burgess, he may opt to pop in for the occasional performance at select shows.

“We’ll see. We have incredible dancers who are going on tour,” the Slovenian dancer teased.

Fans hope to see “Dancing With the Stars” return to ABC next fall for season 36. Viewers would love to see Jan Ravnik return and get another shot at the Mirrorball trophy.