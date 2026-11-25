“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 just ended, crowning a new Mirrorball trophy winner. Though Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold never reached the top of the leaderboard, they had plenty of fan support all season long.

There might have been better dancers, but Connor Wood kept viewers smiling and entertained throughout each of his performances. Fans enjoyed following him online and hearing his podcast for the first time.

If the pair managed to win the competition, this would mark Rylee Arnold’s very first Mirrorball trophy. So what happened at the end of the night?

Connor Wood Was Truly the Underdog This Year

When “Dancing With the Stars” first announced the season 35 cast list, many fans didn’t count Connor Wood among the finalists. Over the past few months, he worked as hard as he could in the rehearsal studio and proved everyone wrong.

During “Horror Movie Night,” Connor and Rylee truly hit a turning point. Fans were completely blown away by their Contemporary dance, inspired by the “Annabelle” films. From then on, they secured even more votes, easily advancing each week in the competition.

In the “Disney Night” episode, Connor handily led his team to victory with their “High School Musical” routine. The judges praised the comedian’s genuine joy and excitement to participate. Though he still lacked technical ability, he knew how to keep the audience hooked and wanting more.

On top of his stage presence, Connor Wood appears to be a sincere friend. In the beginning days of their partnership, he surprised Rylee Arnold with a special “good luck” message from her idol, Nick Jonas.

Rylee last appeared in the DWTS finale during season 33 with Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. Viewers couldn’t wait to see her create another show-stopping routine just for Connor.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Its New Victors

After four seasons on the show, 21-year-old Rylee Arnold has accumulated her own fanbase. But her oldest sister, Lindsay Arnold, competed on the show for several years before Rylee ever set foot in the ballroom. “Dancing With the Stars” fans felt delighted to see Lindsay join Connor and Rylee’s freestyle during the finale.

The placement for the finale is as follows:

Mirrorball champions: Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Runners-up: Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Third place: Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Fourth place: Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Fifth place: Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Though Connor Wood didn’t win the Mirrorball trophy, his podcast undoubtedly has many new listeners. He certainly does not leave the competition empty-handed. He never dreamed he would reach the finale, let alone come in third place.

Now, many of the “Dancing With the Stars” pros will head to the rehearsal room, preparing for the upcoming winter tour. Even though Connor didn’t win, fans agree he would be an excellent choice for a guest performer. Rylee Arnold won’t be present at every performance, but fans can expect to see her on select dates.

When “Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 36 next fall, fans hope to see Rylee Arnold return as well.