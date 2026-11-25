Irish model Maura Higgins was the first cast member announced for “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. Right away, she requested to have Mark Ballas as her partner. The pair met while competing on “The Traitors” and formed a fast friendship.

When season 35 began, Mark and Maura quickly proved they were going to be frontrunners in the competition. They earned the first nines of the season and won high praise for their mesmerizing Samba during the semifinals.

But did the pair manage to take home the Mirrorball trophy?

Mark Ballas Always Believed in Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins first rose in popularity for her appearance on the UK version of “Love Island.” From there, she began an incredibly fruitful modeling career and joined many other reality television shows.

Many audiences met Maura for the first time when she appeared on “The Traitors” season 4, making it all the way to the season finale. She met professional dancer Mark Ballas on the set, forming a hilarious friendship that viewers truly enjoyed.

Though she never had any formal dance training growing up, the Irish model admitted it was something she would have loved. Before “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 even began, Mark Ballas publicly proclaimed Maura Higgins had what it took to win the Mirrorball trophy.

“I think that’s a really smart way to approach ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” Ballas E! News earlier this year. “Be open-minded, have fun, be a blank slate person.”

But ultimately, he also knew that his friend had a unique personality that would truly resonate with the audience.

“Maura is just a laugh and she’s up for it,” the professional dancer continued. “And that’s half the battle. So I think she’s going to do really well.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Crowns Its New Mirrorball Champions

Mark Ballas doesn’t compete on “Dancing With the Stars” every year. However, he’s been known to return from time to time. Ballas competed with reality star Whitney Leavitt during season 34, and returned this year after Maura Higgins specifically requested him.

“That’s the dream because we both already have that like, brother-sister relationship. We have a lot of fun together,” Maura told Bustle in the spring.

“We would just have such a laugh and I feel like Mark understands me. Like, if he knows I’m getting in my head, he’d be like able to get me out of it,” she continued. “It makes sense right? I don’t feel like that’s really a leg up. We did one show together and I’ve never danced so it’s gonna be hard work either way.”

The final placement for the evening is as follows:

Mirrorball champions: Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Runners-up: Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Third place: Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Fourth place: Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Fifth place: Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Though it’s not a guarantee Mark Ballas will return next season, fans would certainly love to see him back in the ballroom. Perhaps he will even take up a spot at the judges’ table next year.