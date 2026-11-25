“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 has come to an end, and we have a new Mirrorball champion. But did Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach manage to snag the title?

All season long, Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech has been a fan favorite. He always has a can-do attitude and has been a strong advocate for the disabled community. On top of that, viewers always love Daniella Karagach’s incredible choreography.

During the season 35 finale, he impressed the judges and audience alike. Read on to learn more about Ezra Frech’s journey and see if he managed to become the next Mirrorball champion.

Ezra Frech Discovered New Athletic Abilities in the Ballroom

As a Paralympic gold medalist, “Dancing With the Stars” knew Ezra Frech would be the perfect choice for the competition. Like Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn, Frech is a proud member of Team USA.

Though he’s missing a leg and part of a hand, the 21-year-old proved he can keep up in the ballroom. His partner, Daniella Karagach, is an absolutely phenomenal choreographer and knew just how to adapt the routines to suit their needs.

Ahead of week three, the pair discussed just how challenging certain dance styles could be.

“We have a Foxtrot [this] week and it’s definitely different,” Daniella told Extra TV host Derek Hough. “It’s harder because it’s slower so there’s no momentum to carry, you know, the next step. So you always have to control, kind of, each and every single step you take.”

“It’s easier to mask stability when you’re at speed,” Ezra added. “But when it’s slower and each step has to be really controlled, that’s where some of that instability can shine through.”

Even though difficulties in the ballroom arose, it rarely showed on the dance floor. Week after week, Ezra and Daniella pulled off flawless routines.

There’s a New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion

No matter what challenge Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach faced, they absolutely shone on the dance floor all season long. Even Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Garner threw their full support behind the gold medalist, encouraging their fans to vote for him too.

Even after his prosthetic leg slipped off in the middle of his freestyle, the group moved forward with the routine and still secured a perfect 30/30 from the judges.

The placement for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale is as follows:

Mirrorball champion: Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Runners-up: Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Third place: Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Fourth place: Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Fifth place: Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Through sheer grit and determination, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach brought home the Mirrorball trophy and are the newest champions.

“Dancing With the Stars” might be over for the year, but the pro dancers still have plenty of work to do. They’re headed straight to the rehearsal studio to work on their routines for the upcoming winter tour.

Though Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov aren’t going on the DWTS tour this year, fans look forward to keeping up with them on social media.

Viewers hope to see Daniella and Pasha return to “Dancing With the Stars” next fall for season 36.