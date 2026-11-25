Julianne Hough is back on the market. The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host confirmed her relationship with Peloton instructor Adrian Williams on Sunday. However, Hough told TMZ the next day that she and Williams had broken up.

The initial confirmation had come two months after Hough, 38, had teased she was in a relationship with Williams, 42.

The pair also went official on Instagram the same day of confirming their romance when Williams posted a picture of Hough. TMZ also reported on the abruptness of the couple’s breakup, with Hough acknowledging it herself. The outlet revealed when the pair first became an item and how they met.

Hough had started teasing the relationship in an interview with E! News. But as of now, it appears their brief romance is over.

Julianne Hough And Adrian Williams’ Relationship Had Become Serious Before Their Breakup

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Julianne Hough’s association with Adrian Williams wasn’t just a fling. The 38-year-old was serious enough with her former boyfriend that Williams would commute thousands of kilometres to meet her. According to TMZ, the 42-year-old Peloton instructor would fly from his native New York all the way to Los Angeles, where Hough shoots “Dancing with the Stars.”

TMZ additionally reported that the breakup wasn’t on the cards. A source close to Hough told the outlet that the relationship ended abruptly. PEOPLE also confirmed this after reaching out to Hough’s reps.

TMZ claimed that Hough and Williams first met before the summer. The pair were introduced through a mutual friend in the wellness community. The two reportedly kept their romance going for months before calling it quits.

Interestingly, neither explicitly confirmed they were together during the period their romance was going strong. Hough had teased that she wasn’t single anymore in September, but didn’t elaborate on who she was with.

Julianne Hough Had Appeared On Adrian Williams’ Social Media Just One Day Before The Breakup

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In an interview at “Live From E!: 2026 Emmy,” Julianne Hough wasn’t shy about her relationship status. Upon being asked about her love life, the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host teased that she was seeing someone. When probed further, Hough joked that she would spill the details when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“I might not be single,” the 38-year-old said on the red carpet. “There’s a lot to discuss off-camera. I have some tea.”

Hough showed up on Adrian Williams’ social media just one day before they called it quits. The 42-year-old uploaded a picture of Hough holding her dog Sunny on his Instagram Stories, which she later reshared on November 22.

It acted as confirmation of their exclusive relationship, as the pair was now showing up in each other’s posts. However, Hough would later tell TMZ that she was no longer with Williams.

Hough had told E! News what her ideal romantic partner is like last December, which Williams appeared to qualify for.

“It’s all energy-based,” the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host told the outlet. “I don’t really have a type. It’s more connection, and that’s it.”