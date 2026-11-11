Julianne Hough Shows Off Luscious Legs in Sapphire Gucci Gown

Entertainer Julianne Hough delivered a beautifully unique look in the ballroom last night.

After serving as a professional dancer on the show in its early days, the 38-year-old returned to “Dancing With the Stars” as a co-host in season 32. Since then, many viewers have enjoyed seeing the grace and elegance she brings to the stage.

During “Grammy’s Night” this week, Hough selected a stunning designer evening dress that perfectly accentuated her legs. Check out the look that has DWTS fans buzzing with excitement.

Julianne Hough Rocks Her Gorgeous Designer Evening Gown

If anyone knows how to spark a fashion conversation, it’s Julianne Hough. Throughout “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, fans have been excitedly chatting about her unique styles week after week.

Fans overwhelmingly agree that her ensemble for “Grammy’s Night” completely stood apart from the other gowns.

“Thanks, it’s @gucci 💜 #dwts,” the 38-year-old captioned her Instagram photos from last night. The Gucci evening gown glimmers in deep, sapphire tones. The slit goes all the way up to the wearer’s glutes, making it the perfect formal outfit for anyone with professional dance training.

In the first image, Julianne Hough leans forward, allowing viewers to catch a glimpse of her entire well-toned leg. She seems to have a blast posing in the gorgeous outfit, showing off her excellent physique.

Plenty of fans complimented her beautiful look for the evening.

“ICON. LEGEND. THE MOMENT,” one wrote in the comments.

Disney DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Grammy Night” – The remaining seven couples celebrate Music’s Biggest Night with showstopping performances inspired by iconic Grammy®-nominated and Grammy-winning artists, songs and unforgettable moments in music history.

Fans agreed it was the absolute perfect choice for “Grammy’s Night.” Julianne Hough looked perfect for an awards show, and fans loved seeing her outfit throughout last night’s episode.

The Entertainer Loves Daring Looks

Julianne Hough felt entirely comfortable showing a little leg on “Dancing with the Stars” this week. In fact, the dancer has been known for her eye-catching, daring looks in the past.

At the Tony Awards this year, Hough graced the blue carpet in a white cutout gown, leaving her sides completely visible. Her gown also featured a high-slit, giving fans another peek at her beautiful legs.

For a September episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Julianne Hough rocked a brilliant blue pencil skirt and dark brown top that left her back exposed.

“Thanks, it’s @tomford #dwts 🩵” she captioned the look on Instagram.

“How are you THAT hot??!!!! Like we’re not the same species 😂” one fan commented on the photo.

With only two weeks left in “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, Julianne Hough’s outfits are only going to get more impressive. Reaching the semifinals and subsequent season finale is a tremendous honor. Without a doubt, the show host will select an outfit that suits the occasion.

Julianne Hough will be back in the ballroom next Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. Don’t miss the semifinals, where the top six couples compete for a spot in the season finale.