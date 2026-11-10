‘Obsession’ Star Inde Navarrette’s Best & Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

The beautiful Inde Navarrette is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood right now.

Following roles in the likes of the Netflix drama series “13 Reasons Why” and The CW’s DC superhero series “Superman & Lois,” she gave a star-making performance in the brilliant 2025 horror movie “Obsession.” She is now also confirmed to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Rogue in an as-yet-untitled “X-Men” movie in 2028.

Navarrette, 25, is also something of a fashion queen. Now that her fame has taken her to many a red carpet, she is regularly seen looking iconic stepping out onto them.

These are Inde Navarrette’s best and most jaw-dropping red carpet looks over the years.

Burgundy Elegance

Getty Inde Navarrette at the 9th AACTA International Awards.

In 2020, at the 9th AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles, Navarrette’s look was incredibly elegant. She wore a stunning strapless two-piece-inspired burgundy patterned gown with a mermaid silhouette.

Lady in Red

Getty Inde Navarrette at “The Black Phone” premiere.

Navarrette was quite the lady in red at the premiere of “The Black Phone” in Los Angeles in 2022. She wore a gorgeous oversized red coordinated blazer and trousers power suit with delicate jewelry.

Tuxedo Style

Getty Inde Navarrette at the 2023 ELLE Hollywood Rising Stars event.

The actress’ look at the ELLE Hollywood Rising Stars event in Santa Monica in 2023 was fabulously androgynous. With blond streaks in her hair, she wore a tuxedo-style jacket with a corseted waist, a white shirt, and black trousers.

Pinstripe Bodysuit

Getty Inde Navarrette at the Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event.

For the Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles in 2024, Navarrette wore a bold showgirl-inspired look. It was a pinstripe bodysuit with sheer black tights, platform heels, and a top-handle bag.

Cream Satin

Getty Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston at the Los Angeles special screening of “Obsession.”

Alongside her “Obsession” co-star Michael Johnston, Navarrette looked beautiful at a special screening of the movie in Los Angeles in 2025. She wore a cream long-sleeve satin boat-neck gown with fluid sleeves and an anatomical heart clutch.

Edgy Black Leather

Getty Inde Navarrette at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

In Anaheim at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2026, Navarrette’s look was incredibly edgy. The star opted to wear a midriff-bearing black leather cropped jacket paired with a high-waisted white maxi skirt.

Champagne Superstar

Getty Inde Navarrette at the TIFF DIALOGUES: The Obsession event.

At the TIFF DIALOGUES: The Obsession event in Toronto in 2026, Navarrette looked spectacular. The actress wore a Champagne-gold metallic Dior gown with a scoop neck, reflective embellishments, ruching, and a cream side drape.

Polka Dot Couture

Getty Inde Navarrette at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala.

In Los Angeles, at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala, Navarrette created one of the most talked-about couture moments of 2026. The star donned a strapless Schiaparelli gown with black polka dot embellishments on neutral fabric, a sweetheart neckline, and a dramatic tiered bubble skirt.

The Floral Look

Getty Inde Navarrette at the 27th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Honors.

The star’s look at the 27th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in California in 2026 was very pretty. Navarrette wore a gorgeous light blue satin high-necked gown with red and pink floral details, a cascading fringe hem, and a high slit, paired with red heels.

Bold & Daring

Getty Inde Navarrette at the “Jackass: Best And Last” premiere.

For the “Jackass: Best and Last” premiere in Los Angeles in 2026, Navarrette wore a bold and daring look. It was a cropped top and low-rise skirt (with floral embellishments) ensemble that highlighted tattoos her tattoos and created an amazing silhouette.

Navarrette hasn’t added to her acting credits in 2026. Her last on-screen roles came in 2025 in the aforementioned “Obsession” and the action thriller film “Trap House.”

She does, however, have a couple of projects confirmed for the future. In addition to playing Rogue in the as-yet-untitled “X-Men” movie in 2028, Navarrette will star in the 2027 thriller drama film “Invertigo.”

We look forward to seeing all of Navarrette’s upcoming work. Moreover, we’re excited to see her looking fabulous on more red carpets in the near future.

Inde Navarrette’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.