Sarah Drew Shines in Old Hollywood Glam Ballgown at ‘Jimmy’ Premiere

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sarah Drew is stepping into a new role in the new Jimmy Stewart biopic. She stars as actress and journalist Hedda Hopper, while KJ Apa plays Stewart.

At the film premiere, Drew opted for an incredibly stylish ballgown, completely reminiscent of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

See the photos and why fans decided it was the perfect look for the occasion.

Sarah Drew Absolutely Looked the Part at the ‘Jimmy’ Premiere

Hallmark star Sarah Drew attended the “Jimmy” premiere and resembled an angel on the red carpet. She chose a gorgeous floor-length white gown for the occasion, complete with a halter neckline. Decorative flowers collected at the waist.

“Last night’s world premiere of @jimmystewartmovie at the @lonestarfilmfest was one for the books!” the actress shared on Instagram. “A full color guard, a fly over, an innaugural ‘Jimmy Stewart Day’ proclamation… A gorgeous premiere and party thrown by @papaianstudios and ceo #hienpapaian who created an absolutely incredible event to celebrate this film.”

Drew attached several photos of the big event with her friends and co-stars. Fans agreed she was a vision on the red carpet that evening.

“Many thanks to @angelagalganisullivan for making all of the magic happen for this rollout and to #aaronburns and #kellystewartharcourt for bringing this incredible story to life,” Drew added. “What a night. @jimmystewartmovie opens across the country TOMORROW Nov 6!”

Followers fawned over the actress’ grace and charm, showering her with compliments. From her time in scrubs on “Grey’s Anatomy” to solving holiday-themed crimes in “Mistletoe Murders,” fans have loved watching her career blossom.

“Sarah Drew really woke up one day and decided to collect every title possible: Hallmark Princess, Christmas Queen, mystery icon, and absolute goddess energy all at once, 👑✨🎄🔎” one fan shared in the comments, gushing over Sarah Drew’s range. “I’m convinced Sarah doesn’t star in projects, she simply arrives, steals the entire show, and leaves a trail of iconic moments behind her. Long live the Hallmark Princess, the Christmas Queen, and the reigning goddess of our screens. 👑❤️🎄✨🙌🔥”

The Hallmark Star Returns to ‘Mistletoe Murders’

While Sarah Drew is excited for fans to see “Jimmy” in theaters, she’s also ready to bring the Christmas magic in one of her favorite Hallmark roles. The 46-year-old returns as Emily Lane in season 3 of “Mistletoe Murders.”

While fans love watching Emily Lane put together clues to solve a crime, the actress admits she’s much different in real life.

“If Sarah Drew discovered a clue late at night, would she act now or wait until morning?” the actress wondered aloud in a recent Instagram clip. “Sarah Drew would go to bed. I gotta get my eight hours. Let’s be real. I’m going to be useless in solving this crime unless I have some sleep.”

The actress also admitted she’s “allergic” to confrontation, which is quite the opposite of her character.

“That’s why I love playing characters like this,” Drew laughed.

“Jimmy” is now available to see in theaters. New episodes of “Mistletoe Murders” air Thursday nights on Hallmark.