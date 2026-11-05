Gabrielle Union, 54, Wears Iconic ‘Pretty Woman’ Dress at ‘Bring It On’ Birthday Party

Gabrielle Union has made it clear that she intends to wear “the tiniest of bikinis literally until death (“I will be face down in the casket in a thong bikini”), and the same seems to go for revealing outfits that show off her fabulous figure.

For instance, while the star celebrated her 54th birthday at a party that boasted “Bring It On” vibes, she slayed a body-baring dress that might look familiar to fans of classic ’90s movies.

See Gabrielle In the Unforgettable Outfit

“In 1990, Julia Roberts wore a now-iconic outfit of black leather boots, blonde wig, and white tank top connected by a gold ring to a blue mini-skirt as ‘Pretty Woman‘s’ hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold Vivian Ward,” according to Today.

Vivian can be seen in the outfit when she first meets Richard Gere’s character, Edward Lewis, and again when she goes shopping during the unforgettable Rodeo Drive scene.

Still just as iconic and recognizable these days, Union looked incredible while wearing the white and blue dress (or tank top and mini skirt, depending on how you view the design). She completed her ensemble with the necessary red blazer, thigh-high black boots, gold hoop earrings and dangling necklace. She even kept her wavy hair down, which was the perfect Julia Roberts-esque look.

Union gave fans a look at both her outfit and the party in an Instagram post that she shared on Monday, Nov. 2. In the caption, she wrote, “A birthday for the books!!! So much love, good food, dancing, and SO LA ❤️ thanks for all of the bday wishes!”

Did You See the ‘Bring It On’ Bits of Gabrielle’s Birthday Party?

While flipping through the photos (and one video) that Union shared of her recent birthday party, we can see the star having an amazing time as she dances with her husband Dwyane Wade, poses for pics and hangs out with friends and family. We also get a look at the food that was served and OMG yum!

On top of that, Union can be spotted on the dance floor with a group of ladies who are all dressed up in costumes, or rather, uniforms. Yes, those are Clovers cheerleader uniforms, which fans will remember from “Bring It On” (2000), which featured Union as head Clovers cheerleader Isis.

Union also shared a sleek video of the event that showed the Clovers cheerleaders actually performing a routine with the actress joining in on the action (set to DJ Kool’s “Let Me Clear My Throat” no less).

The video also captured stars performing, her guests dancing and the birthday girl looking like she was having the time of her life. In the caption of her post, she noted, “My kind of party! Y’all showed UP!”

The video prompted plenty of comments from Union’s followers, including one person who wrote, “This is so so good!! Just relived the whole night 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼”

“This is me speaking an invite into existent for next year! This looks like a time was had!!! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾!,” came from another social media user.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “Awwwww…. Such a beautiful celebration!! You deserve it 😍♥️💐🥂”