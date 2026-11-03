Demi Moore Sizzles in Plunging Denim Dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Demi Moore looked categorically gorgeous at the 2026 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards.

The ceremony took place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, November 2.

Moore, 63, was effortlessly stunning and stylish wearing a unique GapStudio halter-neck denim dress. Designed by Zac Posen, the dress featured a structured corset-style bodice and a row of metallic buttons running down its front (per the Daily Mail).

It was a truly star-studded evening. Moore was joined by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Rose Byrne, Pamela Anderson, Zoe Kravitz, Vera Wang, Lupita Nyong’o, Brittany Snow, Adriana Lima, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Lili Reinhart, Megan Thee Stallion, Lea Michele, Suki Waterhouse, Elle Fanning, Matt Damon, Brooks Nader, and Keke Palmer at the event.

“Ghost” and “The Substance” star Moore took to social media to share her beautiful look from the occasion.

Demi Moore Looked Astonishing at the CFDA Fashion Awards

Demi Moore shared her look from the CFDA Fashion Awards with the 6.9 million followers on her Instagram account. Per her caption, she presented the clothing and accessories retailer Gap with a prestigious award.

Moore’s caption on her post begins, “Dolled up in #GapStudio denim by my beloved friend @ZacPosen for this evening’s #CFDAAwards 🤍.”

It continues, “What a joy and honor it was to present @gapinc with the 2026 Innovation Award. Few brands have moved through generations the way Gap has– familiar, iconic, and yet, always finding a way to feel new.”

The caption concludes, “Congratulations to all @CFDA nominees!”

Moore’s post includes a carousel of seven photographs. They all appear to be taken in her hotel before heading to the event. She looks breathtaking. While she is alone in four of the pictures, she is joined by the likes of her stylist Brad Goreski and the aforementioned designer Zac Posen in the others.

Her fans and followers loved her outfit, with one of them commenting, “THIS LOOK WAS EVERYTHINGGGGG.”

Another follower wrote, “You radiate!🔥 Absolutely stunning as always❤️😍.”

However, that wasn’t the only post Moore made that evening.

Moore Also Uploaded a Video

Demi Moore also uploaded a video from the evening of the CFDA Fashion Awards to her Instagram account.

The 28-second clip shows her getting ready for the event and posing for the photographs shown in her earlier post.

The caption on it thanks the people responsible for her look at the event. It begins “Dream team 🩵 @zacposen,” then “Styled by @bradgoreski,” then “Hair by @dimitrishair,” followed by “Makeup by @raoulalejandre,” and finally “Skin prep by @lordgmv.”

It’s always nice of celebrities to thank their team and Moore clearly appreciates their efforts.

Madonna’s 2005 single “Hung Up” plays over the post.

Moore’s fans and followers were equally as complimentary on this post, as one of them commented, “favorite look you wore this year, absolutely stunning 💙.”

Another one posted, “Definitely a talented dream team. 😊🤙😇🐉🇵🇷👑.”

Last but not least, one big fan proclaimed, “The most beautiful woman in the world❤️.”

Moore undoubtedly looked wonderful at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards. If you can’t wait to see more of her, her upcoming acting work includes her ongoing role in drama series “Landman,” the animated family adventure series “The Magic 7,” the thriller movie “Tyrant,” and the romantic sci-fi flick “Strange Arrivals.”

We’ll look forward to seeing them all.

Demi Moore’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.