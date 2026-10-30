Charlize Theron, 51, Shows Off Her Statuesque Bare Legs In a Tassel Dress Split Up to Her Hips

Charlize Theron can definitely create a buzz with her fashion-related choices.

Just take a look at her posing for her “most daring” photo, which shows her wearing “nothing but diamonds,” or see her going shirtless during a red carpet appearance. That’s not to mention when she paid “homage to the greatest diva” in a sheer bodysuit, and showed off her statuesque legs in thigh-high stockings.

When it comes to the latter, the star has once again given fans a glimpse at her sleek bare legs in an eye-catching dress that was slit right up to her hips.

‘Effortless Elegance in Every Detail’

Getty Charlize Theron attends Airbnb.org’s first-ever gala at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 28, 2026.

Theron’s latest buzzworthy appearance took place when she showed up at Airbnb.org’s first-ever gala, which took place at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The stylish actress “wore a vivid green knitted tassel dress with a bugle-bead-embroidered collar and belt, with Boudoir Pompom sandals,” Givenchy wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that the fashion brand shared following the event, while also noting that the piece was “Givenchy by Sarah Burton.”

An eye-catching shade of emerald green, the dress featured a sparkly collar and matching band at the waist, along with tassels that flowed down the full length. Tightly pulled together around the star’s chest above the belt, the lower section was left loose. This meant that it moved freely as she posed for the cameras and offered a look at her lengthy legs.

Getty Charlize Theron attends Airbnb.org’s first-ever gala at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 28, 2026.

Getty Charlize Theron attends Airbnb.org’s first-ever gala at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 28, 2026.

Getty Charlize Theron attends Airbnb.org’s first-ever gala at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 28, 2026.

Theron’s look sparked plenty of responses to Givenchy’s Instagram post, with one person leaving a comment saying, “She is stunning🔥❤️”

“That green pops so well! 😍,” another social media user wrote.

While another fan of the style called it “bold,” someone else added a message, writing, “Effortless elegance in every detail. ✨”

Charlize Recently Showed up in Another Leggy Look

Getty Charlize Theron at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Theron’s latest look comes not long after she showed up to an earlier industry event while slaying another notable style.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, she attended the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, and opted to wear a sheer black dress with a design that featured cutouts, lace, beading and seemingly countless captivating embellishments.

With a top section that was incredibly detailed, the skirt area was relatively simple yet just as striking thanks to the fact that the star’s fabulous legs could be seen through the delicate fabric.

Getty Charlize Theron at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Getty Charlize Theron at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Getty Charlize Theron at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Theron took the entire look to the next level by slicking back her hair in an artistic style with understated yet mesmerizing makeup and a rather sizable arrow-like accessory in her ear.