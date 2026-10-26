The Gorgeous Amanda Seyfried’s Best & Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Academy Award-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried is one of the most beautiful and beloved stars in Hollywood.

Seyfried, 40, is known best for her movie roles. The star’s career began in the 1990s. Since then, her major credits include 2008’s “Mamma Mia!,” 2009’s “Jennifer’s Body,” 2012’s “Les Misérables,” 2013’s “Lovelace,” 2015’s “Ted 2,” 2020’s “Mank” (for which she received her Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination), and 2025’s “The Housemaid.”

However, she’s almost as well known for her incredible fashion style. She is a regular on red carpets and always looks phenomenal. These are the fabulous Amanda Seyfried’s best red carpet looks over the years.

Lady in Red

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Seyfried was the quintessential lady in red at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2021. She wore a dramatic custom Armani Privé strapless vibrant hibiscus-red tulle ballgown with a plunging neckline, ruffled bodice detailing, and a voluminous petal-like skirt.

Daring Nude Illusion

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 2023 Met Gala.

At the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” For the occasion, Seyfried wore a daring Oscar de la Renta sheer nude-illusion mini dress with cascading golden bead strands over a corset bodice.

Vibrant Yellow

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”

For the premiere of her movie “The Art of Racing in the Rain” in 2019, Seyfried’s look was incredibly vibrant. She opted to wear an Oscar de la Renta bright yellow ribbon-striped gown.

The Metallic Look

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 2024 Met Gala.

“Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” was the theme at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. Seyfried nailed it with a silver Prada aluminum-esque scoop-neck gown (upcycled from the Spring 2009 archive) with beaded floral details on the skirt, paired with a matching floral crown.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 2026 Met Gala.

“Costume Art” was the theme at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. Again, Seyfried got the memo, as she donned an extremely regal custom Prada strapless bubblegum-pink silk faille princess ballgown with a drop waist, symmetrical bows, a ruffled train, and hidden pockets.

A Heavenly Look

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 2018 Met Gala.

There’s no doubt Seyfried understood the assignment yet again at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” was the theme and the star wore a truly divine and ethereal flowing yellow Prada gown.

Mermaid Style

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 74th Emmy Awards.

At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2022, Seyfried was categorically glittering. She wore an amazing sparkling sheer lilac Armani Privé mermaid-style gown.

Moody Midnight Navy

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 6th Academy Museum Gala.

In 2026, at the 6th Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, Seyfried’s look was stunningly moody. She wore a strapless deep midnight-navy Prada gown with a structured bodice, and layered, pleated side panels that flared dynamically.

Sparkling Crystals

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 82nd Academy Awards.

Back in 2010, at the 82nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Seyfried wore a gorgeous dress that was heavily embellished with Swarovski crystals. Specifically, it was a dramatic silver Armani Privé gown.

Bold Neon Green

Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023 saw Seyfried wearing an incredibly bold look. It was a stylish neon-green Prada mini dress with a statement train.

Seyfried is enjoying a busy 2026. So far, she has appeared in the meta-documentary film “You Can See Everything” and the prison drama thriller movie “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd.” Later this year, she will add voice roles in “Ted: The Animated Series” and the musical animated fantasy comedy movie “Steps” to her filmography.

Other confirmed upcoming roles for Seyfried include the crime comedy-drama series “Skinny Dip,” the musical drama movie “Octet,” and the comedy film “Martha & Muhammad.” None of those yet have confirmed release dates.

We look forward to all of Seyfried’s upcoming projects. Moreover, we can’t wait to see her looking amazing on her next red carpet in the near future.

Amanda Seyfried’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.