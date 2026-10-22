Heather El Moussa Goes Full ’80s Glam & Looks Incredible For Her 39th Birthday Bash

HGTV star Heather El Moussa is celebrating another trip around the sun and couldn’t wait to do it in style.

Though her birthday was on September 16, the real estate professional admitted she celebrated the occasion later.

Born in 1987, Heather El Moussa decided the best way to celebrate her birthday was a true ’80s-themed party. See the photos she shared and the iconic outfit she chose for the bash.

Heather El Moussa Brings it Back to the ’80s for Her Birthday

“Selling Sunset” alum had an amazing time celebrating her 39th birthday in style.

“Fashionably late, just like any good throwback 💋 My birthday lunch went full 80s and I’m still smiling about it. Love these girls so much 💖,” the HGTV star captioned a new Instagram post.

In the first photo, Heather stands on a chair while her friends smile for the camera and cheer around her. She wears a form-fitting dark pink dress with black lace at the hemline and the cups. Fans agreed Heather rocked the daring hemline, which reached to her thighs.

She paired the ensemble with black lacy gloves, matching socks, and silver stilettos. In true ’80s fashion, Heather opted for a half-up, half-down hairstyle complete with a glittery pink scrunchie and matching earrings.

Several fans flooded the comments to compliment everyone’s looks, including “Selling Sunset” alum Mary Bonnet.

Heather El Moussa Returns to Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Roots

After several years away, Heather El Moussa will return to “Selling Sunset” for the show’s 10th season, alongside former cast member Christine Quinn.

In April, the designer teased her return to the Netflix reality show through an Instagram post. When she returns, she hopes there will be significantly less drama.

“In the beginning it was just all fun, not crazy drama. We were all friends. Any drama was just simple,” Heather El Moussa previously shared on The Bossticks podcast. “Then it just got worse and worse and worse. They started adding in more girls. It just became out of control.”

The El Moussas Head Back to ‘The Flip Off’ for Season 2

Fans loved watching exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack go head-to-head on “The Flip Off.” Though it’s a competition show, the blended family brings a lot of heart to the series.

As fans patiently await updates, Christina Haack recently teased that they’d just finished filming.

“And… that’s a wrap. After a flip and a show and even during retrograde 🪐 – I love you more @cml949 ❤️” the mother of three captioned a new Instagram post.

Tarek and Heather El Moussa won the show’s first season. Many fans believe Christina Haack’s positive update may indicate that she won this time around, especially since the El Moussas have remained silent so far.

HGTV/Getty Will Marfuggi, Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa speak onstage during HGTV’s “The Flip Off” For Your Consideration Emmy Event at Pacific Design Center on April 30, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

Fans can likely expect to see “The Flip Off” season 2 arrive on HGTV in early 2027.