Christina Haack Hints ‘The Flip Off’ Season 2 Is on the Way to HGTV

Since “The Flip Off” season 1 premiered in early 2025, fans have eagerly anticipated the show’s sophomore season. HGTV viewers loved seeing exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa face off against each other in a friendly competition.

While the cast previously confirmed they were filming, fans haven’t received many more updates.

In a new social media post, Christina Haack teased that they just wrapped up. While an official premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, the season now heads to production for editing.

See what the HGTV designer shared and what fans think might happen next.

Christina Haack Declares ‘That’s a Wrap’

HGTV/Getty Will Marfuggi, Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa speak onstage during HGTV’s “The Flip Off” For Your Consideration Emmy Event at Pacific Design Center on April 30, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

Ahead of “The Flip Off” season 2 production, Christina Haack teased that her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, would play a role in the new season. Now, it seems that filming has concluded and the footage is headed off to the production room.

“And… that’s a wrap. After a flip and a show and even during retrograde 🪐 – I love you more @cml949 ❤️” the designer captioned a new Instagram post, tagging her partner.

In the photo, Haack wears a gorgeous floor-length lacy black evening gown. She beams from ear to ear as she poses with Christopher Larocca.

“What a wild season! Thank you for allowing me to be a part of all of it! Flipping a house definitely brought us closer ❤️. And you look great in that dress. Love you 😍” Larocca replied in the comments.

Many fans loved seeing the couple so happy and in love together. In fact, several concluded that the photo could be indicative of a “Team Christina” victory.

“Is that a ‘winning’ smile I see ??” one follower suggested.

“Damn you sure make each other look good!😉. Please continue to make each other smile. 👍🏻💕🙋🏼‍♀️” another fan chimed in.

“I love how proud he is of you! So deserving! 🔥” another sweetly added.

The Designer Feels Strength & Security in Her New Romance

HGTV/Getty Jesse Palmer, guest, and Christina Haack attend HGTV’s first-ever event at the Bachelor Mansion to Celebrate “Bachelor Mansion Takeover” at The Bachelor Mansion on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

After fans saw her third marriage crumble on “The Flip Off” season 1, Christina Haack couldn’t be happier or more in love with her new relationship. She frequently gushes over Christopher Larocca on social media, noting that he’s her rock during her most difficult chapters.

Earlier this year, the mother of three admitted they’re not in any rush to get married. Instead, they’re taking it slow and simply enjoying time together.

“We’re not in any rush, and it’s a one day at a time thing, which is nice,” Haack told E! News. “Yeah, it’s just about easy right now. He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it’s just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation.”

On top of that, Larocca fits well into the blended family dynamic. He has one daughter with a previous partner. Meanwhile, Christina Haack shares her oldest children with Tarek El Moussa and her younger son with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

“It’s security and kindness that just makes [Larocca] a great partner and he gets along very well with everybody in the blended family,” she added.

“The Flip Off” season 2 will likely arrive on HGTV in early 2027.