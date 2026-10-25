Fans Are Buzzing About Drew Barrymore’s 21-Year-Old ‘Dark Fantasy’ Photoshoot — See Why It Was Like ‘Stepping Into Another World’

Drew Barrymore has been involved in seemingly countless charmingly captivating and fabulously fashionable photoshoots over the course of her lengthy career, but there’s one that happens to be a favorite among many of her fans.

That’s the 2005 “Once Upon a Time” photoshoot that she did with Vogue. See why it enthralled so many back then and still does today!

‘Drew Barrymore Is Absolutely Exquisite in These Photos’

Barrymore’s photoshoot is buzzing once again thanks to the fact ModernGurlz recently shared an Instagram post that featured the pics from over 20 years ago.

“There was once a time when magazine editorials were more than a gray background, take for instance Drew Barrymore’s ‘Once Upon a Time’ photoshoot for the April 2005 issue of Vogue US 🥀,” the caption of the post explained. “Photographed by Annie Leibovitz and inspired by Beauty and the Beast, it was one of many whimsical editorials inspired by fairy tales in the 2000s, and featured haute couture gowns by Christian Lacroix, Chanel, and Dior 👑 “

The caption also popped in apt hashtags, including both #fairytale and #darkfantasy.

In the first photo, Barrymore can be seen in an ethereal pink gown with perfectly placed burgundy bows, while her swept back hair boasts gorgeous curls that truly make her look like a figure straight out of a fairytale. Only adding to the storybook aesthetic, a lion sits behind her as the two are surrounded by greenery and red roses.

The other shots are just as mesmerizing, featuring the star in various dresses and in stunning scenes that look like they’ve come from a dream.

Which one captured your eye the most? The image that sees her leaning against a piano while a masked musician plays a violin in the background? Or the one where she’s peering into a mirror while laying on a bed in a room that looks like it could be in a castle? Or maybe it’s the one that shows her riding a horse while wearing one of the most regal coats we’ve ever seen?

“Drew Barrymore is absolutely exquisite in these photos,” one fan of the photoshoot wrote in the comments of the ModernGurlz Instagram post. “Her delicate features are otherworldly. I have always loved this editorial.”

“I miss this! These kinds of editorials have stuck with me all these years and were foundational to my visual aspirations! Sooo beautiful, so much texture and magic,” another fan of the photoshoot wrote.

Someone else added, “Those early 2000s fairy-tale editorials knew how to make fashion feel like stepping into another world. 🥀”

The Photos Came Out During a Change for Drew

Getty Drew Barrymore at the 77th Annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2005.

Although the issue of Vogue that featured this particular photoshoot with Barrymore was published over 20 years ago, it was already at a time when the star was going through a major transformation.

“Barrymore is no longer the daffy-sweet girl we all think we know,” Vogue stated in the accompanying feature on the actress who was turning 30. “As she enters a new decade, she clearly sees herself moving into a new stage of her life.”

Continuing by noting that “[a]lthough Barrymore will strive to convince you that she’s simple as a daisy, she is, in fact, a bouquet of contradictions,” Vogue explained.

What exactly does that mean? Well, Vogue pointed out that Barrymore “swears like a drill sergeant, yet her highest words of praise have to do with ‘purity’ and joy.'” On top of that, although the star “adopts the carefree persona of a party girl,” she “pushes herself like a hard-charging CEO,” which sounds like the Barrymore that fans still know and adore these days.