The Beautiful Hailee Steinfeld’s Best & Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Academy Award-nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld is one of the most beautiful and in-demand stars on the planet.

Steinfeld, 29, started her career as a child in the late 2000s. However, she shot to major stardom with her Oscar-nominated performance in 2010’s “True Grit.”

She has gone on to carve a hugely successful career on both the big and small screens. Her subsequent movie credits include the likes of 2013’s “Romeo & Juliet” and “Ender’s Game,” 2015’s “Pitch Perfect 2,” 2017’s “Pitch Perfect 3,” 2018’s “Bumblebee” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 2023’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “The Marvels,” and 2025’s “Sinners.” On television she has starred in shows like “Dickinson,” “Arcane,” and “Hawkeye.”

Of course, the beautiful Steinfeld is now just as well known for her incredible looks and fashion style. Her fame has taken her to many a red carpet, where she always looks phenomenal. In this piece, we’ll go through Hailee Steinfeld’s best red carpet looks over the years.

A Look Fit for an Oscar

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the 83rd Academy Awards.

On the evening she was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “True Grit” at the 83rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2011, when she was just 14, young Steinfeld dressed suitably for the occasion. She wore a pretty, ethereal, pale ballet-pink crystal-embroidered tulle tea-length Marchesa gown.

Romantic & Floral

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the 89th Academy Awards.

At the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2017, Steinfeld wore a beautiful romantic and floral look. Specifically, it was a sheer floral-embellished Ralph & Russo couture gown with a high scalloped halter neckline and a dramatic train.

‘No Photos Please’

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the 2019 Met Gala.

“Camp: Notes on Fashion” was the theme at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. Suffice it to say that Steinfeld clearly got the memo. The star wore a spectacular Viktor & Rolf couture gown featuring bold “No Photos Please” lettering. She ironically held a camera to go with the outfit.

A Futuristic Look

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the 2021 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Again, Steinfeld nailed the assignment. She wore a futuristic sculptural Iris van Herpen Magnetosphere mini dress made of upcycled ocean plastic, paired with a platinum blonde bob.

Greek Goddess

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the 96th Academy Awards.

Steinfeld’s look was reminiscent of a Greek goddess at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2024. She wore a flowing pastel-blue Elie Saab couture gown adorned with gold florals.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the 81s Golden Globe Awards.

For the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2024, Steinfeld was pretty in pink. She wore a custom bubblegum-pink Prada dress with a cascading back bow, a train, and sheer black opera gloves.

A Sparkling Look

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

A touch of sparkle came Steinfeld’s way at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica in 2022. The actress wore a sparkly embellished Miu Miu dress with a midsection cutout.

Lady in Red

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

One of Steinfeld’s most vibrant looks came at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. She wore a bright red Aadnevik dress with a plunging neckline and an eye-catching thigh-high slit.

A Fiery Look

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the “Sinners” London premiere in 2025.

“Sinners” is Steinfeld’s highest-rated film (97% on Rotten Tomatoes). For the London Premiere of the brilliant 2025 movie, the star wore a stunning one-shouldered sheer mesh Robert Wun gown printed with orange flames, plus matching gloves.

Those Boots

Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the 60th Grammy Awards.

In New York City in 2018, for the 60th Grammy Awards, Steinfeld’s look was iconic. She wore a strapless white Alexandre Vauthier gown paired with an amazing pair of bold purple boots.

Steinfeld has had a quiet 2026 so far in terms of acting roles, with none to date (“Sinners” was her most recent major role in 2025). She does, however, have a number of projects lined up.

Her first is coming in November this year, when she’ll voice the main character Billie Doe in the animated supernatural fantasy film “Hexed.” In 2027, she will reprise her voice role as Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, in the Marvel sequel “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.” She is also expected to reprise her role as Kate Bishop, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel television series “Champions,” but that one doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date.

We look forward to all of Hailee Steinfeld’s upcoming work and can’t wait to see her looking amazing on more red carpets in the near future.

Hailee Steinfeld’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.