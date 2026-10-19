Elizabeth Hurley, 61, Shares Sizzling New Wedding-Dress-White Bikini Photo Amid Engagement Buzz

Elizabeth Hurley, 61, may be hinting at an exciting development in her romantic life. Following buzz that the model, actress and businesswoman has gotten engaged to country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, 65, she’s shared a new photo that happens to see her in a chic bikini that’s the same shade as a wedding dress.

Elizabeth Looks Incredible in White

Elizabeth hopped onto Instagram to share a post on Saturday, October 17, that included a single photo of the famous figure standing on a beach with the water stretching out into the distance behind her as she poses and smiles at the camera. With her long, brown hair hanging down around her shoulders, she is wearing a stylish rattan cowboy hat and a white bikini that boasts gold chain details on both the top and bottom sections.

If you happen to adore the swimsuit, you’ll be interested to find out that it appears to be the Celestial Bikini from Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which tells potential shoppers, “The perfect, white string bikini awaits you. Gleaming gold chains and body sculpting Italian lycra make this the sexiest string bikini ever.”

In the caption of Elizabeth’s post, she wrote, “Malibu mornings 💘”

There’s no doubt that social media users loved the photo, with one person leaving a comment, writing, “Great way to start the day, with a little sunshine from you!”

“You look wonderful! ❤️,” another of Elizabeth’s followers added.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “I’m sorry but I can’t emphasise enough that she is in her early 60s and I know some people don’t like age being brought up, but Elizabeth looks sensational!!👏👏🔥”

The Bikini Pic Comes Amid Engagement Reports

Is Elizabeth trying to tell her fans something specific with her white bikini pic? Perhaps hinting at a future white wedding dress? That’s possible thanks to the fact that Page Six reported on Friday, October 15, that sources confimed Billy Ray Cyrus had proposed to his lady love and the two were now engaged.

Elizabeth and Billy Ray “have been dating for more than a year and are now making it official after the English actress and model was seen flaunting a massive diamond,” according to Page Six. “Another source [noted], ‘She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs;’ I hardly think this ring is a prop.'”

On top of that, Billy Ray shared an Instagram post on Thursday, and although the caption mentioned NASCAR, it also told his followers, “This is the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time. … I like seeing peoples dreams come true. … Kinda has a ring 💍 to it.”

Elizabeth’s son Damian Hurley reacted with a rather happy and celebratory emoji, popping in a “🥳”

This will be the first marriage for Elizabeth, who shared Damian with late producer Steve Bing. Billy Ray has been married three times — to Cindy Smith (from 1986 to 1991), Tish Cyrus (from 1993 to 2023) and Firerose (from 2023 to 2024) — and has six children, including Miley Cyrus. Yes, that means that Elizabeth will be Miley’s new stepmom!