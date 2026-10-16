Florence Pugh Floats on the Red Carpet in Sheer Dress With Sleeves That Look Like They’re Flying Away

Florence Pugh definitely knows how to make a style-related statement when she appears at industry events. That’s just what the fashionable actress did when she walked the red carpet in a sheer dress with sleeves that looked like they were trying to take off.

Florence Stunned in a See-Through Floral Rodarte Dress

When Pugh showed up at the “Klara And The Sun” Gala during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at England’s Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2026, she was certainly ready to pose for the cameras.

Wearing her long blonde hair down, but pulled back around her face, her light makeup perfectly suited the sheer nature of her dress — Rodarte’s SS25 Floral Tulle Gown, according to an Instagram post from the brand.

The social media caption also noted that the star was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, while her hair was done by Patrick Wilson and her makeup was the work of Alex Babsky.

There’s no doubt that Pugh’s entire look was stunning; however, it was her dress that truly stood out. Along with the fabulously wispy light blue fabric and embroidered flowery details that shone under the lights, the full-length gown also boasted statement-making sleeves. Not only were they puffy, but they also rose high above her shoulders and gave off the impression that they were floating or trying to fly away.

The dress prompted thousands of reactions and plenty of comments on Rodarte’s Instagram post, with fans calling the look “majestic,” “exquisite” and “divine!!”

Florence Posed With Other Chic Stars

Getty Florence Pugh, Amy Adams, Jenna Ortega and Rachel Foreman

Pugh wasn’t the only famous figure to make an appearance at the “Klara And The Sun” event. She was joined by Amy Adams, Jenna Ortega and Rachel Foreman, who all looked incredibly chic when they met up on the red carpet.

As the four stood in front of the cameras, Adams could be seen in a black form-fitting dress that featured a large white section that wrapped around her shoulders and upper arms, and included a rose detail that was slyly added in the back. Foreman also choose a black dress with a large gold bow at her chest.

Ortega opted for a shining bronze nightie-like lingerie piece that included intricate lace embellishments down both the front and the back, as well as a matching lace headpiece.

The four stylish ladies were present at the London Film Festival on Thursday night for the world premiere of “Klara and the Sun,” which was “[b]ased on Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s bestselling 2021 novel of the same name,” according to Variety. The story “is set in a future where advances in genetic engineering have divided humans into strict social classes.”

“Ortega plays Klara, an artificial android companion who is purchased for an ailing girl named Josie (Mia Tharia),” Variety tells potential viewers while discussing the movie that was “directed by ‘Thor’ helmer Taika Waititi and also stars Amy Adams as Josie’s mother, Aran Murphy (son of Cillian Murphy), Natasha Lyonne, Steve Buscemi and more.”