Nicole Kidman Shares Sweet Moment With Mini-Me Daughter at Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman stepped out with her daughter Faith Kidman Urban during Paris Fashion Week this year, both donning lavish Chanel outfits. The mother daughter duo beamed as the cameras caught their gaze and looked ever so similar as they smiled in their gray outfits.

Nicole and Her Daughter

Nicole and Faith got dolled up in Chanel to attend Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in the city of love earlier this week and they both looked utterly gorgeous. Nicole wore a sexy double-breasted gray blazer dress, putting a flirty spin on a classic piece of smart attire. She paired the dress with a set of sheer black tights and black pump shoes. To add a pop of color Nicole accessorized with a small maroon crocodile-embossed clutch bag. An embroidered patch on the cuff on one of the blazer’s sleeves read ‘Chanel’ and outlined the design of the front of a store in red.

The star’s honey hair flowed loosely down her back and shoulders, with long curtain bangs covering her forehead and slightly sweeping down into her eyes. Nicole finished the look off with neutral makeup including blush and a rosewood toned lip combo for a subtle but classy look that didn’t overpower her outfit.

Meanwhile Faith, 15, opted to wear and ray and black cardigan which boldly displayed the Chanel logo at the front. Metallic gold buttons added accents of color and visual interest, which Faith did up down the front of the garment. She paired the statement cardigan with a simple pair of straight-leg blue jeans and a black and white pair of classic cap-toe pumps by Chanel.

Faith boasted a similar lip combo to her mother, keeping her make up look simple but stunning for the event. I love how Faith dressed down her outfit for the evening but managed to strike the perfect balance between embracing luxury fashion and remaining comfortable in the ever cooling weather as fall creeps in.

Stars, Stars, Stars!

Nicole and Faith were far from the only faces attending the luxurious event. Other A-list names spotted enjoying the star-studded show included Dua Lipa, Pedro Pascal, Ayo Edebiri, Olivia Wilde, Kristin Wiig, Marion Cotillard and Alexa Demie.

Nicole, Pedro, Dua and Kristin even all joined forces in the front row to record and post a video to TiKTok using the backing track of Nicole’s hit song, “Adela”. One of the most prominent lines in the track refers to Nicole herself and says, “I feel like Nicole”. At this exact moment in the video Nicole playfully pops up in the frame and blows a kiss towards the camera.

The appearance at the Chanel show with Faith comes shortly after Nicole’s eldest daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 18, walked as part of the Spring 2027 show for Valentino. Faith was seen sitting front row at the show, supporting her big sister as she strutted her stuff down the runway.

It seems like the Kidman-Urban family are in good spirits, and we love how supportive they have all been of each other! May great things come their way for the rest of the year and beyond.