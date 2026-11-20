When Catherine, Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton), attended the Earthshot Prize awards night this week, she created a buzz among fashion lovers thanks to her gorgeous red gown. Now, the designer behind the dress has revealed why it had to be “completely remade” before the royal could wear it to the event.

‘Everything Was Very Mysterious’

Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Earthshot Prize awards night on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, India.

During the Earthshot Prize awards night, which tool place on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Mumbai, India, Princess Catherine wore a dress that had been “completely remade,” according to Marie Claire. The stylish royal opted to attend the event in a traditional Indian garment known as an Anarkali, which was the creation of designer Mahima Mahajan.

Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Earthshot Prize awards night on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, India.

Around a month before the princess showed up in what is surely one of her most notable ensembles of the year (if not ever), she tried on the piece which could be found at Lily’s Boutique in London. Mahajan told Variety India, “She fell in love with the garment. … But the size kept in the store was too big for her. That is when we were contacted by the palace. They wanted us to tailor the dress to her size.”

Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Earthshot Prize awards night on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, India.

“Everything was very mysterious,” Mahajan added. “But we tailored the outfit to her size and sent it to them. They had sent us photos of the kind of alterations they required. Then, when the dress fit her, we learned it was for the Earthshot Prize and that it is about the environment and sustainability.”

Because of the nature of the event, even more changes were made to the item the princess wanted to wear.

Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Earthshot Prize awards night on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, India.

Along with the fact that Mahajan’s team made the necessary alterations to the piece so that it would fit the royal properly, they also suggested another change that wasn’t required but did align with the purpose of the Earthshot Prize.

“Since she was in love with the garment, we offered to make it more sustainably focused,” Mahajan explained. “So she told us that if there was any plastic involved, we could remove it. So we made another outfit, replacing everything. All plastic was replaced with glass beads. The green emerald beads all over her gown are glass.”

But that’s not all!

Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Earthshot Prize awards night on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, India.

“Kate also wanted a fairy-like appearance,” Mahajan told Vogue India. In order to achieve that, “she wanted about a three-inch trail at the back, which you see when she’s walking.” The designer noted that the result suited the royal for a particular reason, pointing out, “She’s tall, so it comes out beautifully on her.”

Prince William’s Bespoke Bandhgala Complemented Princess Catherine’s Custom Anarkali

Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Earthshot Prize awards night on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, India.

Although Princess Catherine’s Anarkali created quite a bit of buzz following the Earthshot Prize event, she wasn’t the only royal to wear a chic ensemble that was custom-made. Prince William showed up in an all-black bespoke Bandhgala by Manish Malhotra that was made in India and boasted hand-embroidered buttons.

“The couple sought to celebrate India with their looks, as they took inspiration from Bollywood,” according to Hello!