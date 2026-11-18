Kate Middleton looked like an absolute dream in traditional Indian clothing. The Princess of Wales, 44, was in Mumbai for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards on November 17. It was her first appearance at the environmental ceremony since 2022. It was part of Kate and Prince William’s three-day tour of the country.

Kate honored her hosts with an outfit that paid tribute to Indian culture. Known as a “desi” (local) dress, the Princess of Wales wowed everyone in attendance. Her husband also rose to the occasion, donning a traditionally male equivalent outfit fit for the event.

The dress, made by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan, looked amazing on the future queen, whose appearance has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Kate Middleton Stole The Show In Traditional Indian Outfit

Kate Middleton was a symbol of beauty and grace at the Earthshot Prize Awards. The 44-year-old appeared in a pishwas-inspired look for the ceremony. Her dress was a floor-length, deep crimson-red gown. It featured an elaborate Indian-style design with a plunging V-shaped neckline.

Her outfit was framed by a curved green-gold shape around the chest, while her entire dress featured elaborate embroidery with decorative detailing. Her Anarkali-inspired look had fitted long sleeves and a flowing skirt.

Kate’s look absolutely wowed onlookers for giving off a regal, royal style befitting the environment. She accessorized it with a large diamond necklace with three green gemstones. Kate wore dangling earrings and a ring that matched her necklace.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Were A Gorgeous Pair

The Princess of Wales completed the look with a burgundy-colored small clutch, which complemented the theme of her dress. According to PEOPLE, the emerald tassel necklace and matching earrings once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William, 44, was similarly dashing in a traditional outfit of his own. The Prince of Wales went with a sherwani-inspired, all-black look. William arrived in a velvet jacket with a structured Nehru collar.

The deliberately exaggerated buttons lined up in a row to give it a clean, tailored polish. He went with black trousers and lace-up shoes to match the understated, regal appearance of his ensemble.

William’s suit was also a traditionally made outfit by designer Manish Malhotra.

Kate Middleton Had A Personal Hand In Bringing The Event To Life

PEOPLE spoke to Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf, who told the outlet that Kate Middleton had a helping hand in helping Prince William with the Earthshot Prize. According to Knauf, Kate was one of the leading supporters of the initiative from before its inception.

“The princess, at the very beginning, when we were still debating whether or not we should do this — going back to 2019 — we really tried to see, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ We consulted loads of people. The loudest voice saying yes was the princess from the very beginning,” Knauf said to PEOPLE. “She’s always been a huge part of this.”

Kate and William have had multiple appearances at the Earthshot Awards since it began. The couple has arrived at the ceremonies in Boston, USA, and London, England, in similar fashion. However, their presence in Mumbai stole the show for the way they embraced the local culture.

The ultra-exclusive event at the Jio World Convention Centre also featured A-listers like Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood megastars Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Sonam Kapoor, Hollywood stars Rami Malek and Simone Ashley, and Earthshot ambassador Robert Irwin.