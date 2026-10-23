Meghan Markle Puts Her Children First as She Addresses Allegations Against Her Father

Meghan Markle is speaking out and taking a stance following the news that her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is being investigated over allegations involving child sexual abuse material. The Duchess of Sussex made a brave statement, addressing the reason why she has kept her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from having contact with Thomas Sr.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle Has Been Estranged From Her Father Since 2018

Meghan’s two children, whom she shares with her husband, Prince Harry, have never met her father, having been born in 2019 and 2021. She revealed in the statement that she was made aware of “troubling and disturbing allegations” against her father in 2018.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” the statement continued.

A source familiar with the situation told PEOPLE that Meghan was told not to speak out about the allegations as it could “jeopardize any potential investigation,” and she was also “concerned about the legal implications of publicly repeating unproven claims.”

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” she explained. “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

She concluded her message, saying that she is “deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours.”

“My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” Meghan stated.

Meghan and her father have been estranged since 2018. She reportedly attempted to contact him in December 2025 after learning he had undergone a leg amputation.

Thomas Markle Sr. Denies The Allegations Against Him

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

Markle Sr., who is reportedly in a rehab facility in Florida, shared a statement, denying the allegations against him.

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of,” he told The Daily Mail on Friday, Oct. 23.

“This is (expletive),” he added. “It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”

This stems from a report on Thursday, Oct. 22, by The Sun, which said that Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had contacted authorities after finding “hundreds, if not thousands” of inappropriate and illegal images.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.