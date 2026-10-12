Watch As Meghan Markle Gives Rare Peek Into Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet’s UK Life

Fans of the British royal family have looked forward to finally getting a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Recently, a video clip shared Lilibet’s voice, revealing the accent she has adopted from her British and American parents.

The latest treat for royal fans reveals a cute video shared by Meghan to her Instagram account revealing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seemingly enjoying life in the UK. This comes in the wake of a controversial paparazzi scandal, where two journalists were seen walking around the perimeter of the children’s school.

Meghan Markle Shares Images Of Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet In The UK

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Recently, Meghan Markle shared a video on her Instagram Stories of Archie and Lilibet enjoying a wander in the English countryside. While England isn’t known for great weather, the family got an opportunity to enjoy some warm weekend sunshine.

In the clip, Prince Archie, 7, can be seen riding a scooter, while Princess Lilibet, 5, walks alongside of him, as a group of wild deer pass them by. Meanwhile, the Sussex’s black Labrador, Pula, accompanies the children.

This is the second time Markle, 45, has shared a rare glimpse of their children since moving back to the UK in August. In September, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video of the children out in the English countryside, including a clip of Prince Harry, 42, fishing in a lake in a small boat with the children.

Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet At School In The UK

Moving halfway around the world can be difficult for school-going youngsters, but Archie and Lilibet seem to be doing very well. Prince Harry shared an interview with CTV on September 25, where he said, “The kids are happy in school,” adding, “It’s been great to be back on British soil.”

However, the family’s relocation hasn’t been without problems. Two days after starting at their school, the kids were pulled out due to security issues about their commute. Another hassle saw Meghan Markle’s phone number leaked through a parents’ WhatsApp chat.

In their second school, scandal arose after two European paparazzi were seen scoping out the perimeter of the school.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry In The UK

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Saturday saw Markle release photos of her meeting with Malala Yousafzai, enjoying tea and scones at Claridge’s in London. For those who don’t know, Malala is a Pakistani female education activist and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate in history. She received the Nobel Peach Prize in 2014 at the age of 17, and is the second Pakistani and the only Pashtun to receive a Nobel Prize.

The meeting between Meghan and Malala saw Markle’s jam company partnering with the Malala Fund. On Saturday, Markle released photos of her and Malala Yousafzai, enjoying tea and scones at Claridge’s in London. The meet-up announced that Markle’s jam company was partnering with the Malala Fund.

“This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education,” she wrote.

“Tea for Two has never felt so good. Shop at asever.com,” Markle concluded.