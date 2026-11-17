Kate Middleton gently turned down a fan’s request in Mumbai, India. The Princess of Wales, 44, is in India as part of a royal tour alongside her husband, Prince William, 44. The royals played a wholesome game of cricket with the locals, a sport that is followed religiously in both India and Britain.

In a post shared by Hello! Kate can be seen next to all-time cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, 53. The pair greet and interact with fans before Kate is asked for an autograph. Her response has since gone viral, with fans worldwide praising the future queen for handling it graciously.

Prince William and Kate’s tour has also attracted publicity for its high-profile nature. The royals have met many significant members of the government and been welcomed by people halfway across the world from their home country.

Kate Middleton Refused To Sign An Autograph And Apologized

Kate Middleton and Prince William were accompanied by Sachin Tendulkar for their tour of Mumbai. Tendulkar, considered by many as the greatest batsman of all time, is a native of the city. The retired legend engaged in a game of gully (street) cricket with the royals and the locals.

Once the game had ended, Kate and William interacted with the crowd along with Tendulkar. In a video posted by Hello! Kate is seen greeting people next to Tendulkar. While the 53-year-old was happy signing autographs for the young crowd, Kate was also asked to offer hers.

However, Kate politely refused a young girl’s request for her signature. The Princess of Wales was very gracious in doing so, and could audibly be heard saying, “Sorry, I can’t sign.”

Kate’s refusal is part of a royal protocol. Members of the royal family aren’t permitted to offer their signatures for fear of forgery. Kate’s apology showed her willingness to explain why the refusal wasn’t a rejection. She was also happy to take pictures with admirers and interact with them on a friendly basis.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Enjoyed Playing Cricket With Local Youngsters

Kate Middleton and Prince William are in India for a three-day visit. The Prince and Princess of Wales made the journey on an overnight commercial flight. They were welcomed to the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, where Sachin Tendulkar received them.

The pair had a fun day with the locals, engaging in a game of gully cricket. The sport is extremely popular in both India and England, with each country’s international teams frequently competing on the global stage.

Kate Middleton personally took the crease for some batting practice. The Princess of Wales played several deliveries that were bowled toward her. While Kate’s batting form wasn’t exactly the strongest, she showed great intent by playing each delivery the best she could.

This isn’t the first time Kate has refused to sign an autograph. The 44-year-old had revealed the royal rule in a 2022 appearance at London’s Chelsea Flower Show. Upon being asked by children to sign their drawings, the Princess of Wales had politely revealed why.

“My name’s Catherine,” Kate had said then. “I’m not allowed to write my signature — it’s just one of those rules.”