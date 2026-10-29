Kate Middleton Secretly Met With Melinda French Gates In London In A Good Cause

Kate Middleton recently had a secret meeting with Melinda French Gates as they partner in a good cause. On October 27, Kensington Palace released a new photo of an October 8 meeting between the Duchess of Wales and French Gates, which was held on October 8. The Duchess, 44, and the billionaire philanthropist, 62, was held in London.

The shared image showed the two women smiling while posing in a room with others, while French Gates wore a smart burgundy dress and the princess was dressed in a pantsuit. As noted by InStyle, Kate’s power pantsuit was accessorized with an $8,000 Cartier watch, which was a gift from her husband, Prince William for their third wedding anniversary in 2014.

Meanwhile, Christian Guy, the executive director of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, shared more about the meeting on LinkedIn. He wrote that the Royal Foundation, a charitable organization that Kate shares with Prince William, will be partnering with French Gates and her organization, Pivotal, in the coming months.

Under-The-Radar Meeting Between Kate Middleton and Melinda French Gates

Getty Britain’s Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

The organization will be exploring new ways to help young people thrive. French Gates, the former wife of Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, founded Pivotal in 2015. It is set to advance social progress of young people and women through philanthropy investments and advocacy.

“What gave the session particular energy was a shared belief that while today’s children face considerable challenges, they also carry extraordinary potential,” Guy wrote. “With supportive relationships, a sense of belonging and opportunities to discover who they are and what they might contribute, every young person can build the confidence, resilience and sense of purpose they need for the future.”

“We are so grateful for the vision, ambition and commitment that both The Princess and Melinda bring to this work. Their leadership reflects a belief that change is possible, and that investing in the healthy development of children and young people is one of the most powerful investments we can make for our world today and tomorrow. Over the coming months, partnering with Melinda and Pivotal, we will be exploring how The Royal Foundation might build on this work in practical ways. At a time of division, disconnection and uncertainty, it has never been more important to help young people build the foundations for life,” he added.

People previously spoke with French Gates about Pivotal’s work supporting women, families and young people. “The organizations we support have removed so many barriers holding back women and families,” she said in an April 2025 interview. “They’re making caregivers’ lives easier. They are helping young people find mental health services that work for them. They’re getting more women into positions of power.”

Kate Returns To Work After Cancer Treatment

Getty Bill Gates, former husband of Melinda French Gates (Photo credit JEFF CHRISTENSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Kate and Prince William previously met with French Gates at Windsor Castle on June 25, 2025. Moreover, having previously missed Royal Ascot, Kate’s return to public duties comes following her cancer treatment.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hate the term “working royal,” Kate is more than happy to work for good causes in the world.