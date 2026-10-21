Kate Middleton Looks Every Inch a Future Queen in Stunning Yellow Gown and Dazzling Tiara at State Banquet

Kate Middleton showed a glimpse of how she would look as a future queen. The Princess of Wales, 44, was at a state banquet with husband Prince William, 44. The pair supported King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, as they hosted Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman at Windsor Castle. The occasion saw Kate wearing a grand tiara, one of the rare occasions the Princess of Wales has sported that look.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have busy with the Oman state visit this week. The royal couple had formally welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, 71, as he arrived to the UK. William and Kate had greeted the Sultan upon his arrival.

Kate Middleton Made A Marvellous Appearance At The State Banquet

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Kate Middleton was the star of the state banquet, in honor of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. The Princess of Wales appeared at the event with her husband, Prince William, as the royal couple made their entrance.

The 44-year-old looked glamorous in a floor-length, flowing gown. The golden dress had cape-like sleeves, a braided neckline, and a cinched waist that highlighted her figure.

Kate’s yellow gown was by renowned Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. The Princess of Wales accessorised her look with glittering drop earrings, a sparkling bracelet, and a blue sash of the Royal Victorian Order. She carried a shimmering gold clutch to complete her appearance.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Looked Wonderful Together

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The biggest talking point of Kate’s look was the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara. The 44-year-old was positively glowing, as the rare appearance of the tiara gave her the kind of regal elegance befitting a future queen. The beautiful diamond-and-pearl headpiece was famously associated with Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana.

Kate wore pearl-shaped earrings to complement the tiara. Her long, brunette locks were gently by her shoulders, exposing the earrings and her neckline.

The Prince of Wales was dressed in an elegant Windsor ceremonial uniform. The military-style uniform featured red accents and gleaming gold buttons. William wore a white shirt, bow tie, and military medals on her suit. Similar to Kate, William had a blue sash over his shirt.

Kate Middleton Was At The Center Of The High-Society Table

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Kate Middleton showed she belonged, sitting alongside all the high-profile dignitaries for the state banquet. The 44-year-old sat next to the Sultan of Oman and King Charles at the table.

The dinner was decorate with salt dishes with a light imprint of the King’s royal cypher. Prince William was between the Crown Prince Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, and Omani chef and blogger Dina Macki.

King Charles welcomed his guests with a speech before dinner commenced, followed by a speech by the Sultan of Oman. The king voiced his appreciation for the ties between the countries and his appreciation for the Sultan for his state visit. He completed his speech by speaking Arabic for the benefit of his guests.

“Your Majesty, my wife and I take the utmost pleasure in welcoming you back to Windsor Castle this evening,” the King said, before continuing in Arabic. “And let me say, Welcome to a visitor of whom one never tires.”