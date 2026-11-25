New details have emerged about the items allegedly stolen from Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s country home following a reported break-in on Monday, Nov. 23.

Two men accused of burglarizing Anmer Hall, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ private residence on King Charles III’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

During the hearing, prosecutors revealed that the suspects allegedly gained access to a dressing room inside the royal couple’s home, where several valuables were reportedly taken.

The monetary value of the items remains unknown. It has also not been disclosed whether the dressing room belonged specifically to William or Kate.

New Details Emerge About the Break-In at Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Country Home

According to the Daily Mail, prosecutor John Cooper suggested during Wednesday’s hearing that a messy search for valuables had taken place inside the residence.

Investigators discovered damage to an exterior window frame, which prosecutors believe was caused by the suspects forcing their way into the property.

The two men, identified as Arilen Ndoci, 32, and Mirgen Doku, 34, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

Norfolk Police deployed several resources, including police dogs, drones and a helicopter, after receiving reports of suspicious activity at the estate on Monday evening.

Both suspects were barefoot when they were apprehended, the court heard. Authorities also discovered items believed to be burglary tools in a wooded area near the property. A third suspect remains at large.

Neither defendant was asked to enter a plea during Wednesday’s hearing. Both will remain in custody until their next scheduled court appearance on Monday, Nov. 30.

Per The Sun, the suspects may not have known the property belonged to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Although the men were suspected of being opportunistic burglars, additional checks were reportedly being conducted to determine whether there was another motive behind the incident.

Prince William & Kate Middleton Were Not Home During the Alleged Burglary

Fortunately, William and Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, were not at Anmer Hall when the alleged burglary occurred.

The 10-bedroom mansion was a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II following the couple’s nuptials in 2011. The family regularly spends weekends and holidays at the property, which features a private swimming pool, tennis court and expansive grounds.

The country home also holds personal significance for Kate. According to the Daily Mail, the residence served as a sanctuary for the princess during her cancer battle. It was also where she filmed the emotional video announcing that she had completed chemotherapy treatment.

The family now primarily resides at Forest Lodge in Windsor.

Following the arrests, Hannah von Dadelszen, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, addressed the decision to pursue charges against the two men.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings,” she said in a statement.