Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2007 Breakup Reason Finally Revealed by Royal Insider

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s famous breakup remains a point of interest. The couple married in 2011 and have welcomed three children since. However, many still remember a time when it seemed like they were done for good. William and Kate, 44, parted ways in 2007 when they were still in their twenties.

The two met in college at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Their relationship was expected to blossom into marriage before the sudden breakup. Media speculation was extremely intense at the time, and even their later reconciliation has never quelled it.

Now, royal photographer Arthur Edwards has come forward with a firsthand account of what happened. Edwards spoke on Hello’s “Right Royal” podcast, where he claimed why the relationship ended and how it ultimately restarted.

Prince William Broke Up With Kate Middleton, According To The Royal Insider

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Arthur Edwards, 86, told Hello that it was the Prince of Wales who initiated the breakup. The then-25-year-old allegedly was unsure about marrying Kate at the time. According to Edwards, William saw the breakup as a necessary step to be certain that Kate was the person he was supposed to be with.

“I asked him, ‘What did you break up for?’ He said, ‘Because I wanted to be sure.'” Edwards recalled his conversation with William in 2010. “‘Because I want this marriage to last forever.’ I think it will.”

Edwards said the conversation came about when he and “a couple of us” were invited to meet Kate after her engagement to William. The 86-year-old said he was there to take pictures of Kate with Princess Diana’s ring, the one that William proposed with.

According to Edwards, Kate was visibly nervous during the photoshoot. The Princess of Wales had to be directed during the photocall because her hands kept shaking. Edwards said he couldn’t resist snapping pictures of the ring, but had to calm Kate enough first.

“I spotted Diana’s ring, and I said, ‘I need to get a picture of that.’ They called me out afterwards, and I went in the room to photograph it,” Edwards said of the incident. “Her hand was shaking with nerves! I said, ‘Oh, hang on, hold it steady, just till I get the ring sharp.’ Anyway, it was good.”

Prince William And Kate Middleton Have Enjoyed A Firm And Supportive Marriage

Despite breaking up with her nearly two decades ago, Prince William has stood by his wife during difficult times. The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, which she bravely faced with her husband by her side. She was said to be in remission in January 2025.

William has only ever spoken glowingly of his spouse. The 44-year-old has credited Kate with bringing the stability his life has needed. He has also attributed their married life to Kate, saying that the “family couldn’t cope without her” in an interview with Heart Radio.

After marrying in 2011, William and Kate went on to have three children. She gave birth to son George in 2013, daughter Charlotte in 2015, and son Louis in 2018. The pair have completed royal duties as a married couple for over a decade and a half, most recently seen with the Sultan of Oman.