Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Skip Christmas With King Charles for Montecito, Friend Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no plans to spend Christmas with King Charles III and the rest of the royal family.

According to a report by the Daily Mail published October 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to return to Montecito for the holidays with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A friend told the outlet that the couple is trying to “keep their heads down between now and Christmas, when they will go back to California for the holidays.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Spend Holidays in the US, Says Source

The outlet also noted that Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to spend holidays and half-term breaks in either California or Portugal, where they also own a property.

The couple has retained their lavish Montecito mansion, which is less than a two-hour drive away from Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The royal family traditionally gathers at the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk to celebrate Christmas each year.

Harry and Meghan moved back to the United Kingdom from California on August 26, 2026, after spending six years living in Montecito.

Harry & Meghan’s Christmas Card to Reveal Archie & Lilibet’s Faces: Report

Meanwhile, Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice reported on October 7 that Harry and Meghan may finally reveal Archie and Lilibet’s faces to the public this holiday season.

Although the couple occasionally shares photos of their children on social media, they have consistently kept Archie and Lilibet’s faces out of view.

Now, the outlet reports that Harry and Meghan are considering a family Christmas card featuring all four of them, which could offer a rare glimpse of their children’s faces.

“They’re getting closer and closer to the big reveal,” a source told the outlet. “First you saw glimpses of the children, then more of their lives, and now you’re hearing Lilibet speak. It feels very deliberate. The Christmas card will be the natural next step.”

Christmas cards have long been a royal tradition, with family portraits eagerly anticipated each year. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, regularly share holiday photos with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. According to the outlet, sources believe Harry and Meghan could soon follow their lead.

“A photograph of Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet together would be a huge moment — and they know it,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, a security expert has weighed in on whether revealing Archie and Lilibet’s faces in photos could pose a security risk.

“These children face security threats because of who their parents are,” a security source told Naughty But Nice in a separate report. “Showing their faces could make them easier to recognize, but it doesn’t create the danger. Their identity already makes them targets.”