Now that the search for Hollywood’s most coveted role is over, Robert Pattinson is officially the next actor to portray iconic British super-spy James Bond.

Pattinson’s casting has generated various opinions — one of which comes from no less than Prince Harry.

A Royal Seal of Approval

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On Friday, November 20, the Duke of Sussex dropped by ITV’s studios in London to appear on popular British morning show “This Morning.”

Marking his first appearance on the show since his return to the U.K. after several years residing in California, he was asked what he thought about Pattinson becoming the new 007.

“I think it’s great,” Harry told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t wait to see it.”

He was also asked whether he preferred Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible” franchise or the Bond movies, and his response was unequivocal.

“James Bond, 100 per cent,” Harry declared, adding, “I want to make sure that that is in good hands.”

Harry isn’t the only member of Britain’s royal family to approve of Pattinson.

“Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond,” wrote Harry’s dad, King Charles, in a tweet via the official Royal Family X account.

More Approval for Pattinson

Getty Robert Pattinson

Of course, Prince Harry is far from the only celebrity to weigh in on Pattinson’s casting.

In fact, an actor who knows a thing or two about having a licence to kill shared his thoughts: Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed Bond in four films: “GoldenEye” (1995), “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), “The World Is Not Enough” (1999) and “Die Another Day” (2002).

On Wednesday, November 18, the “Mobland” star took to Instagram to officially welcome Pattinson to the James Bond franchise.

“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce,” Brosnan wrote in the caption, accompanying a photo of a tuxedo-clad Pattinson holding a handgun affixed with a silencer.

Another member of the extended Bond family also gave Pattinson the thumbs up: Geoffrey Moore, son of the late Sir Roger Moore.

Moore, of course, took over the role of 007 in 1973’s “Live and Let Die,” following Sean Connery’s six Bond films — as well as George Lazenby’s single outing as 007 in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”

Interviewed by the Daily Mail, Moore also gave Pattinson his blessing.

“I think he’ll make a fine Bond,” Moore said of Pattinson. “He has the experience and hits the right demographic and he is British of course.”

Beyond Pattinson’s casting, Moore is hopeful that the long-running film franchise — which kicked off back in 1962 with Connery’s “Dr. No” — will return to its roots.

“I would go back to the beginning,” Moore explained. “Bond liked to drink and he was a marksman, you know.”