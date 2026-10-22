Kate Middleton Shares Update On Prince George At Eton College

Prince George started at Eton College on September 8, and Kate Middleton has been looking forward to him returning home for a school break. It turns out that the Princess of Wales is missing her eldest son.

According to Page Six, Kate Middleton visited a shopping center in Hoveton, England, in her role as a patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). “She said she’s looking forward to George coming home, she’s missed him,” one shopper told Hello!, noting that the Princess of Wales, her husband, Prince William, and their three children “may be going somewhere” during the school break.

Meanwhile, a young child at the event told Kate Middleton that it was his last day of school before the half-term break. She reportedly responded to the child, saying, “My children break up tomorrow and I can’t wait to have them all home.”

Kate Middleton Misses Prince George Now He Is At Eton College

Getty Kate Middleton and Prince George (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton dropped Prince George, 13, off at Eton College on September 8. Apparently, since that day, Kate has been missing her eldest son now he is attending the prestigious boarding school.

It was confirmed by a Kensington Palace spokesperson to Page Six that George would attend Eton and he is keeping it in the family. Meanwhile, his father, Prince William attended Eton from 1995 to 2000. Also, William’s estranged brother, and George’s uncle, Prince Harry, also attended Eton College from 1998 to 2003.

At that time, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that Prince George’s “biggest challenge” would be managing to protect his privacy amongst his non-royal classmates.

“The biggest challenge won’t be academics or making friends. It’ll be balancing Prince George’s privacy with the reality that every classmate has TikTok,” she said, adding, “It’s protecting his privacy in an age where something can go viral in seconds.”

The royal commentator pointed out that Prince William and Prince Harry attended the school “before social media transformed adolescence,” adding, “George won’t have that luxury.”

Handling Tough Rules At Eton College

Getty Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Prince George has now been at Eton for more than a month and has been making new friends and meeting his classmates. During that time he has been getting used to the school’s complicated rules and regulations on punctuality, and keeping his work up to standard.

While George attended Lambrook School he experienced part-time boarding, but now this is his first experience as a full-time boarder. Living away from his family during the school term could be difficult for the 13-year-old. As opposed to his normal, luxurious royal residence, Kate Middleton’s eldest will have a humble study-bedroom like the other boys at the school.

According to the school’s website, “From the very beginning, each boy has his own study-bedroom: there are no shared rooms. Boys thus have their own private space and are required to organize themselves and to develop self-discipline in meeting tasks and deadlines.”

Until the young prince is used to being away for so long, he will no doubt miss Kate and the rest of the family as much as they miss him.